A cellular phone company is not taking “no” for an answer from the City of New Castle.
New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, doing business as AT&T Mobility, has filed a complaint in federal court against the city and city council for rejecting its conditional use request to put up a 5G cellular tower on the George Washington Intermediate School property.
The appeal was entered March 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District, in reaction to city council’s Jan. 21 denial of its request under the city zoning laws.
The company had proposed to enter a contract with the New Castle Area School District to place the 80-foot tower on the school property at 101 E. Euclid Ave.
The tower, as proposed, would stand independently of the building, which is in an R-1 low-density residential zone of the city. The company’s proposal was to build the tower with antennas, plus a radio equipment cabinet, a backup generator and a fenced-in compound.
The filing seeks to have the federal court reverse the city’s denial of the company’s application and grant approval of the conditional use permit and all variances and approvals needed to allow for its construction.
The school district through a lease agreement with AT&T would have received $24,000 the first year from the company, which would have boosted the district’s general fund budget. In subsequent years, that rental fee would increase by two percent each year.
District Solicitor Charles Sapienza previously had asked the school board if the members were interested in the district filing an intervention in the case on behalf of AT&T. Because the appeal is in federal court, he said Friday he would talk to the board again about joining the lawsuit on the company’s behalf.
AT&T had applied to city council on July 16 for a conditional use to build the tower on the school. The proposal called for the structure to be enclosed in an 80-foot-tall, three-sided panel structure inside a fence behind the school.
The city planning commission had reviewed the application and held public hearings in August and September, then referred the application to city council for a decision.
City council conducted a public hearing on Jan. 21, then voted 5-0 to reject the proposal on Feb. 13. Council issued findings of fact that day that neither the chimney nor the school roof are adequate locations for the tower, according to the filing.
At that time, council President Tom Smith said the reason for the denial was because of public dissent against the plans.
Lawrence J. Del Rossi of Philadelphia, a labor and industry attorney, filed the appeal on behalf of the company. The complaint is in federal court because AT&T is asserting the claim under federal law as part of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, according to the paperwork.
The complaint states that AT&T provides service through an interlocking network of line-of-sight transceiver facilities, and the radio signals it uses are subject to disruption caused by topography, foliage and man-made structures, in addition to range limitations, inherent in the use of low-powered signals.
An irregularly shaped area about a mile in circumference exists in the northern part of the city of New Castle — the area intended to be served — within which AT&T personal wireless customers are unable to consistently and reliably use their wireless phones to transmit or receive services, the document says. The adverse consequences include the inability to make and maintain reliable quality connections.
In order to provide coverage to the area intended to be served, AT&T requires a structure of at last 80 feet in height to support antennas near the center of the area to be served, according to the company’s filing.
Del Rossi contends that the uninterrupted service is needed for 911 and enhanced 911 calls as a public safety consideration, given that 70 percent of the 911 calls are made from personal wireless devices, with more than half of the country’s population no longer using landline services.
He also notes in the filing that a portion of the frequencies licensed to AT&T are used to support FirstNet, a national public safety broadband network for first responders, pursuant to a congressionally mandated public-private partnership between AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority.
The complaint points out that the George Washington school already hosts personal wireless facilities for T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon Wireless, and the Verizon facility, approved in 2014, is in a 10-foot extension on top of its 115-foot-tall chimney.
Del Rossi also argues in the complaint that the school is the only location where the tower can be located to provide adequate coverage to the area to be served within the specific zoning district of the school, where there would be gaps in coverage.
New Castle city Solicitor Ted Saad said the company has alleged that the city violated federal law. He said he has sent a copy of the lawsuit to the city’s insurance carrier for review, and he doesn’t know yet if he or the insurance company will represent the city in the case.
“We’ll wait and see,” he said, “but if we need to, we will defend it in federal court, if that’s what council wants to do.”
