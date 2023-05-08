Louise Carroll has many joys in life, including bringing people together in a community.
“I think I have a talent for connecting people together,” Carroll said. “I love putting groups together.”
Carroll said she also loves connecting with others and bridging her readers to the stories and columns she writes every week — first for the New Castle News and since 1995, the Ellwood City Ledger and Beaver County Times.
Carroll turned 90 on April 26 and three days later a few hundred showed up for a birthday party in her honor. Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court and council President George Celli presented her with a proclamation for Louise Carroll Day.
“Louise Carroll is an icon in our community and we as a community are proud of her accomplishments,” Court said.
Born and raised in Ellwood City during the Great Depression, she’s a 1952 graduate of Lincoln High School.
She struggled as a single mother of three before marrying her late husband.
“I never expected to go anywhere, be anything,” said Carroll, whose family includes five children, eight grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, most of whom attended her birthday party.
Carroll initially worked as a lab technician and nurse at the former Ellwood City Medical Center. She also had a spell running a trucking company.
After years of being interested in writing professionally, she was finally convinced to take a writing course at Beaver County Community College when she was in her early 40s.
That class didn’t go as planned.
“The professor came in and he looked at us and said ‘Well, you’re here for creative writing,” Carroll said. “If I took a stack of papers and threw them into the air, that would be your chance of writing to catch one of those pieces of paper.”
“He walked out,” she continued. “The class was canceled. So, I never got to learn about that.”
Carroll said she learned her writing skills through Writer’s Digest magazine. She eventually got her first manuscript purchased, though it would later take another nine months to sell another one.
Over the years, Carroll freelanced for the Woman’s Day Pennsylvania magazine and more than 300 Christian magazines and The News. She also worked at places like the Ellwood Area Family Center, where she was the director for 18 years.
“I just had a joy doing it. When you freelance, some months you make enough to buy bubblegum and some months you’re on cloud nine,” Carroll said. “My husband had a good job so I could do what I wanted to do.”
Eventually in her 70s during the 1990s, she left the other jobs and started writing for The Times and The Ledger. She also hosted a radio show “EllWorld” for six years, and hopes to return to the audio medium.
“I love being in my hometown. I love being in Ellwood,” Carroll said.
Carroll writes features on different people and events in the Ellwood City area and Riverside School District communities.
She said she loves what she does, meeting new and familiar people every week. The work, she said, doesn’t feel like a job, but is instead fun.
Carroll feels everyone has a story to tell — especially veterans. She’s written more than 400 stories on them.
“I really feel that’s important because we have to get their stories written down, otherwise they’re gone,” Carroll said.
Carroll also writes a weekly “Random Thoughts” column for The Ledger where she lists things on her mind or tidbits and facts she has discovered.
In recent columns, she’s written about her personal life, trips she takes with her family and friends as well as recent health issues.
She said she was told by her son to be open and honest with her readers, which she said has surprised her in a positive way.
“It is not easy to share personal things. On the other hand, I found people were loving and caring and helpful,” Carroll said. “They’re just wonderful. People are so good.”
Carroll said she is planning a future column in which the theme will be “It takes a village to keep an old lady going.”
As far as legacy, Carroll said she wants people to remember she loved people and loved her career in writing.
“I want to leave a legacy of love and caring,” Carroll said. “People have shown that to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.