For the past 37 years, Nancy Bucci has been a vital cog in the wheel of the elections process in Lawrence County.
She shows no signs of stopping in the job that has been close to her heart for all those years.
Bucci, a Union Township resident, celebrated her 88th birthday in April and is still passionate about going to work every day during election season. The only elections she’s missed were in 2020, when she fell ill with COVID-19 then underwent a hip replacement surgery.
Bucci grew up in New Castle and went to New Castle High School but she didn’t graduate because she got married in 1953. She and her husband had two sons and a daughter, and she has five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
Working in the elections office is the only job she’s ever had.
“It’s seemed like I was supposed to be here,” she said. “Life is good. I’ve been blessed.”
She was doubtful she would return until she was coaxed by former elections director Ed Allison, who left the director’s job vacant when he died in September.
“He said he wanted me to come back,” Bucci said. “Even when he was at home sick in his final days, he asked me if I would come back. I said I’d do the absentees and the poll books.”
The poll books are the final compilation of votes cast in every district during a given election. Bucci for each election would write every district in the book and the numbers of votes casts for each candidate. Allison did away with the actual books when they went all-electronic, but the work still needs to be done.
“I didn’t like Wite-Out,” she said, so she did the official computation numbers herself to make sure they were all correct.
“Nancy’s in every one of these books,” commented Tim Germani, the recently appointed director who succeeds Allison.
Bucci has worked for five directors of elections through the years, and she anticipates each election season, tirelessly doing her part to make sure vote tallies add up accurately and fulfilling any other tasks that are needed.
Her experience is invaluable to Germani, who called her back to work in advance of Tuesday’s primary. Germani said Bucci’s knowhow has helped him in learning his head position.
“She totally is like a walking history book of elections,” he said. “Any time we have question about a certain polling place or an event, we ask Nancy. She’s a living archive.”
“She has a system down and we’ve never had any problems. Her work ethic is just outstanding,” Germani said.
“I love what I do,” Bucci said.
She remembers starting in the fall of 1984 as a member of the election return board, the team that checks the results, or canvasses the votes, to make sure the figures from the judges of elections in each precinct are right and that they match the return sheets.
“We had big books,” she said, “and this was my job, to fill them out and put these final figures in the books.”
Charleen Micco, the county former chief clerk, was director of elections at that time, and they would work in the county warehouse, where Central Court is located now. They later moved to the county maintenance department, and years later to the commissioners meeting room where she worked elections.
She worked on election night alongside now-retired county maintenance director Frank Piccari.
“I worked with her 30 some years,” Piccari said. “She’s a really reliable, very nice lady to work with, always pleasant. We’ve had a lot of fun.”
“She still looks likes she did 38 years ago, he added, noting that with two elections per year, he’s worked with her for more than 70 elections.
“Every one was a good memory,” Piccari said. “She knew all the poll workers, and if we had a problem getting into the voting polls, we’d tell her and she’d have someone there in five or 10 minutes.”
Other elections directors who kept Bucci on because of her work ethic were Donna Giangiuli and Marlene Gabriel, the latter of whom she worked with for nearly 30 years.
“Charleen taught me a lot, and Marlene (Gabriel) kind of took me under her wing,” Bucci said. “We had a special bond, and I’m still friends with her today.”
She said that her job came to her at a good time in her life. Her husband, Anthony, died in November of 1993, “and her work kept her occupied during her days of grief.
“It seems like I was supposed to be here,” she said, remembering how former county Commissioner Roger M. DeCarbo had initially hired her for the return board, because he was a friend of her son.
Bucci also has worked under many county commissioners. She also worked for awhile in the county assessor’s office under former assessment director Mary Bullano, when the county was going through a reassessment.
Commissioner Dan Vogler has known Bucci for most of the ride, having been elected in 2004.
“Two things come to mind about Nancy, her work ethic and her level of energy,” Vogler said. “She puts in a full day and she’s very conscientious in terms of her responsibilities. I have a great deal of admiration and respect for her.”
He noted he usually is at the courthouse at 7 a.m., and she typically arrives around 7:40 or 7:45 before everyone but the maintenance staff.
“As a seasonal worker, she starts working in advance of the primary and general elections, right at the time when things start to ramp up,” Vogler said.
Bucci remembers election nights in the past when the staff would be in the courthouse until 2 a.m. or a lot later, waiting for the ballot boxes from all of the precincts to arrive.
She has always loved “the hoopla” on election night, she said. “Your adrenalin just went. You can’t believe the swearing that went on over in (Piccari’s) department. You went home dead tired, and then you’d get up the next the day and go to work and talk about it all.”
After all the counting and recounting are done, that’s when each election is certified.
“When we recertify, that’s when we go home,” she said.
Bucci remembers people voting by paper ballot when she first started working elections. The touch-screen system was put into use around 2009, then the county went back to paper ballots for the 2019 primary under a state mandate before the presidential election.
When she first started, the county had were 122 voting precincts. Those have been narrowed over the years to 75 because of population decline.
“The first thing Ed (Allison) did when he came in here was consolidate districts,” she said.
Reflecting over the years, Bucci said, “It’s been a long ride, but I have to say, I’ve enjoyed every bit of this. “I’ve met a lot of people.”
She remembers one voter calling the office, asking, “is this Nancy with the blue eyes? We just have fun here, we really do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.