Donald Hepler Sr. spent much of World War II working with maps.
Ironically, that was a job he got by not following the road mapped out for him.
Hepler, who turns 100 on Thursday, was assigned to Third Army Headquarters under Gen. George Patton. A technician third grade (equivalent to a staff sergeant), Hepler specialized in maps and intelligence records as Patton led the post-D-Day march from northern France to the south.
It was an assignment that dovetailed with what had been his civilian occupation as a draftsman with Truscon Steel in Youngstown. But the Punxsutawney native — who now lives in the village of Fayette with his wife, Mary, and their son and daughter-in-law — would have missed out on it if the young draftee had gone down the path the Army had planned for him.
THE ROAD TO FRANCE
Already married and with an infant son when he received his draft notice, Hepler eventually joined about 15 other men from New Castle in reporting to the now-defunct Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama.
At the conclusion of their training, all but Hepler were transferred to another base in San Antonio, Texas. Instead, he was called before a board of higher-ups and told that he had been chosen for Officers Candidate School.
“He looked those big brass guys in the face and said, ‘Sir, I decline,’” Mary said. "He told me later ‘I was just too dumb to know that you just didn’t do that.’”
What Hepler did know, though, was that the infantry — even as an officer — was not for him.
“I was an engineer in drawing,” he said. “I had an engineering job designing things and drawing things. When I went to basic training, it was almost all infantry — hand grenades, rifles, pistols. I was worn out.”
Accepting his rejection, the Army sent him on to San Antonio as well, but when he arrived by train at night, he found no one waiting for him. Another soldier who happened to be in the station took notice of his plight, and asked to see his travel orders.
“He only looked at them a little while, until he saw I was listed as a draftsman. He said, ‘I’ll take you where you can get supper, you can go to bed, and they’ll take you right where you’re supposed to go,’” Hepler recalled.
The next morning, the same soldier delivered him to Third Army Headquarters in San Antonio, and escorted him to the office of the Corps of Engineers.
“That’s where I wanted to go,” Hepler said, “but I was never able to voice myself and say that because I was always told, ‘You’re going to do this and you’re going to do that.’”
As luck would have it, the warrant officer on duty took a look at Hepler’s papers, noticed he was listed as a draftsman, and let him know there was one opening for that position, and that Hepler just got himself assigned to it.
“You talk about a happy guy,” Hepler said. “For a large part of time, I was a draftsman there and I served with the Third Army Corps of Engineers the whole way through France. I lived in heaven. I was so glad.”
The job had one other perk: He served under, and got to know, Patton.
KNOWING PATTON
Remembered mostly for his gruff, no-nonsense manner, Patton apparently had a sense of humor as well. Hepler recalls his first meeting with the general, who sent him looking for a map that may or may not actually have existed.
Working in an office in northern France that contained “thousands of maps” indexed by number, Hepler was by himself one day when Patton entered without notice and requested a specific map.
“I recognized him right away and I came to my feet and gave him a sharp salute,” Hepler said. Taking note of the map number Patton had given him, Hepler went in search of it, only to see that the general was tagging along.
“After I’d looked a little bit, he said, ‘No, that’s not important. I just knew about that map there, and I was very anxious to see it because I think it has some obsolete s--thouses on it.’
“I was stunned when he talked like that,” Hepler said, but later was told that the general spoke two languages: English and profanity.
Before leaving, Hepler said, Patton told him that “‘My business here is not in the line of duty. I just wanted to stop by and' — he didn’t use this language — 'shoot the bull. I don’t really need any maps. I’ll see you later.’ Then he turned around and walks out."
On another occasion, Patton happened to be watching a baseball game in which Hepler was playing, and when Hepler misplayed a fly ball to right, Patton called out, “Hey, soldier, is that the best you can do?”
“No, sir!’ Hepler answered.
Exchanges such as these became recurring ones as the Third Army made its way through France, and Hepler believes he cultivated a relationship with Patton.
“Not a real close relationship, because he didn’t allow himself to come that involved with a recruit,” Hepler said. “He controlled Third Army Headquarters, and he was there almost all the time. I was assigned to army headquarters there, so I spent a lot of time there, and he would be in and out. We respected each other, and he would speak to me. I like to say I had a good relationship with him, and he made it that way.
“By the same token, I got the impression that he was a commander, and he could be a little bit tough to get along with. But in the end, I had some experiences with him that convinced me that if he had been the commander general of the Allied armies — if he would have had the authority to make the decisions for all of them — that war would have ended sooner.”
POST-WAR
As with any war wife, Mary Hepler’s wait while her husband was overseas was a difficult one.
She had moved from Youngstown to San Antonio to be with him during his time in Texas, but after he shipped out, it would be two years before she heard his voice again.
“He wrote letters, but every letter he wrote home, they opened and read them,” she said. “No phone calls, nothing like it is today. You just lived and waited for the postman.”
Even when Hepler was on his way home, Mary had to read about in the newspaper, noting that the Youngstown Vindicator published a daily listing of ships that were docking with returning soldiers.
By then, their son was 2 years old. But when Hepler stepped off the train at the B&O station in Youngstown, there was no mistaking his father.
“I used to put (Donald’s) picture on my piano bench," Mary said, "and I’d say, ‘Go say goodnight to Daddy,’ and he would do that.
“When he finally got home, it was late at night, about 10:30. I had Donny in my arms and we were walking up along the coach and when he saw his daddy, he went right to him.”
Hepler returned to his job at Truscon before eventually moving on to another Youngstown steel firm, Brainard Strapping, from which he would retire. He and Mary — who will celebrate their 79th wedding anniversary July 3 — eventually raised four sons and a daughter.
Hepler returned to France in 2010 with a son, Norman, and grandson, Kent, to retrace his steps during the war, even visiting Patton’s grave in Luxembourg.
Four years later, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to receive the French Legion of Honor medal, recognizing his service to France during the war.
Hepler is quick to note that in all his time in the service, “I never fired that gun one time at an individual.”
Indeed, he may have been in more danger of physical injury when he got home than when he was in France.
“The army was very, very fair with me, and I could have stayed in the army” he said. “I can say this now, but my wife doesn’t like when I say that.
“Soon after I got home, I made that remark, and she almost hit me.”
