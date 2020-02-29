Astronaut from New Castle swears in Army recruits from space

Astronaut and U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan of New Castle administers the oath of enlistment via video link from the International Space Station Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 to new Army recruits across the United States, including this group of about 25 enlistees at Camp Rudder, a U.S. Army Ranger training facility located near Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Morgan administered the oath and fielded questions from some of the new enlistees in the ceremony, which was a partnership between NASA and U.S. Army Recruiting Command.