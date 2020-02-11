Shenango Elementry School Assistant Principal Derek Sumner presented a discipline tracking report for the school year thus far at Monday night's Shenango Area School Board meeting.
According to the report, which tracked different disciplinary actions from August 2019 until January 2020, the elementary school has had:
•260 office referrals.
•188 unique students with office referrals.
•Nine-and-a-half in-school suspensions and 16 total days of in-school suspensions.
•Nine-and-a-half out-of-school suspensions and 16 total days of out-of-school suspensions.
•58 actions on attendance
•Eight child and youth service referrals.
"These might still look like big numbers, but they are drastically different as they were from last year at this time," said Sumner.
Board member Sam Biasucci asked Sumner if there was a reason for "spikes" of disciplinary action from month to month more specifically in September and October.
"At the beginning of the year, you tend to see a pretty good up-tic in behavior," said Sumner, who also noted those months have more school days. "Sometimes we see that at the end of the year."
November and December, Sumner noted, usually have fewer actions.
"Are you seeing a lot of physical aggression or more just..." asked board member Monica Rich.
"A lot of it's, you know, language," replied Sumner. "I feel (language) is a big part of that probably more so than physical contact."
High school principal Joseph McCormick and assistant high school principal Todd Anthony did not provide a written discipline report, but Todd spoke generally about the data.
Todd noted the report was in a very similar format to the one Sumner had presented but noted the numbers for disciplinary action were higher.
Last month, according to Todd, there were no suspensions in the high school, but in the first four days of this month, there were four.
In other news:
•Local attorney Larry Kelly was hired as the new varsity baseball coach by a 6 to 2 vote. He will replace former coach Matt Diesel who resigned last month to become the head coach at North Catholic High in Cranberry. Kelly's compensation is set at $3,146.
•The Lawrence County Special Dance was approved to take place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 12 in the Shenango Area High School gym. It will be a dance for special needs students from around the county.
•The board authorized the administration to participate in the Western PA Natural Gas and Electric Consortium through the Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3.
•Amanda Rusnock was added to the day-to-day substitute list for the elementary school.
•An eighth grade trip to the Carnegie Science Center on Feb. 20 with only a cost to the district for transportation was approved.
*A student council sponsored snowboarding trip to Seven Springs on Feb. 20 was approved. It will not cost the district any money.
•Joe Merlino, a health and technology teacher, will take four students to participate in the Governor's STEM Challenge in Grove City on Feb. 25 with a cost for substitute pay.
•The resignation of Brianne Nerti as a varsity cheerleading advisor was approved.
