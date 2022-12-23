A whiteout arrived just in time for Christmas.
Unfortunately, instead of gifts, it brought snow, wind gusts up to 45 mph and subzero temperatures and wind chill.
When it comes to traveling in those conditions, the best advice New Castle Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Bulisco said is to stay off the roads.
“If you don’t have to travel, stay home,” Bulisco said.
Since it's Christmas weekend, Bulisco said he knows many people are going to want to travel, so the fire department recommends certain precautions are made before driving.
“You want to be careful,” Bulisco said.
Bulisco said to give extra time for travel and to travel slower in road conditions with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures.
He said emergency personnel, PennDOT and the local public works departments when it gets below freezing often have trouble keeping up with maintaining the roads.
Bulisco said an emergency kit should be keep in a vehicle, which includes water, food, chargers and blankets to keep warm, as a car can’t be kept on indefinitely.
On that note, it is also important for drivers to have a full tank of gas before they make long traveling plans as well.
AAA announced it expected more than 112 million Americans across the country to travel this holiday weekend.
Today, the Nation Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow showers, winds that can be as high as 40 mph and temperatures only getting as high as nine degrees, with wind chill values as low as -28.
For Christmas on Sunday, the forecast still calls for 30 mph winds with a high of 18 and low of seven.
With the freezing temperatures, there is a chance for bursting or frozen pipes.
While Bulisco said it is important to prepare for that possibility before the weather arrives, he said there are steps residents can take.
He said to try and keep the heat on as long as possible above at least 55 degrees, and, if possible, let the water “drip” out of a sink or faucet to keep it moving and not freeze.
If pipes do freeze, Bulisco said try to keep them insulated to warm them back up or use a hair dryer to thaw them out.
He said to never use use a blow torch or other sources of open flames, stating it is very dangerous and a fire hazard.
