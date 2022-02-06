The Lawrence County Board of assessment appeals has a new member.
The commissioners on Tuesday appointed John McConahy of Edinburg to a seat on the three-member board. He replaces Cheryl Waters, who asked not to be reappointed, according to the commissioners.
Waters had served on the board for more than 17 years.
McConahy is a lifelong resident of Mahoning Township. His real estate career started in the mid 1990s and he received his real estate appraisal license in 1998. He has worked full time as a certified appraiser for more than 20 years.
McConahy recently retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, having spent 12 years as a real estate appraiser in the department’s right-of-way unit. He commuted daily from Mahoning Township to work in Oil City, he said.
He performed appraisals for the state in eminent domain proceedings and right-of-way property acquisitions for road and bridge enhancement and roundabout projects. He retired from PennDOT in 2019.
The duties of the board of assessment appeals are to determine the market value of properties when property owners file appeals to contest the assigned assessed values.The board applies the established predetermined ratio to that value and/or the common level ratio last published by the State Tax Equalization Board.
The board’s job also is to determine whether a property qualifies for tax exemption, make changes to the tax rolls and make decisions on the County’s LERTA program or tax abatement program.
State Act 155 of 2018 requires all members of the board to be trained for hearing assessment appeals.
McConahy, who was appointed to a two-year term, will go through nine hours of training for his certification, but he will be allowed to sit on the board for hearings, meanwhile.
