The Ellwood City Area School Board approved a pre-construction asbestos survey for Lincoln Junior-Senior High School during its meeting Thursday.
Pittsburgh’s NOVA Environmental Services will do the work for $148,000.
The survey is being done to prepare for the renovation of the school tentatively scheduled between Dec. 29 and Sept. 30, 2026, with the majority of it taking place over three summers.
The renovation includes upgrades to exterior and interior infrastructure and classroom roofs, exterior masonry, doors, steps, plumbing, restrooms, floors and ceilings, and Americans with Disabilities Act updates.
The work also includes converting the remainder of the building from steam to hot water heating and conducting further mechanical, electrical and plumbing.
The work to Lincoln is part of renovations the district financed for more than $24 million for updates to its four schools and Helling Stadium. Lincoln is the last facility to receive the upgrades at an estimated cost of more than $7 million.
Renovation work has been completed at North Side Primary, Hartman Intermediate and Helling Stadium, while work is still ongoing for Perry Lower Intermediate School.
The board also:
•Approved a fire protection quote from Johnson Controls for $24,975.
•Approved a contract with AllShifts, a temporary staffing agency, to provide substitute nurses at a cost of $60 per hour for registered nurses and $50 per hour for licensed practical nurses.
•Agreed to have Air Physical Therapy provide athletic training for 2023-24 and 2024-25 at $55,000 per year.
•Hired Evan Brochinsky as an elementary teacher at $46,375 a year; Timothy Robinson as a bus driver, Joe Barresi as a maintenance worker at $17 an hour; Bryan Neghiu, Justin Shaler and Chloe Fox as instructional aides at $12 or $16 an hour; and Nicole Dixon as a four-hour cafeteria worker at $11.50 an hour.
•Accepted resignations from Michelle Musselman, Ashlee Stankovich, Evan Brochinsky and Breonna Streit as instructional aides and Jennifer Reagan as a four-hour cafeteria worker.
•Accepted a resignation from varsity soccer coach Jeffrey Kerstetter and named Derek Romanio interim coach.
•Named Kendall Coleman and Jeff Hulbert assistant football coaches and Matt Spangler as a volunteer soccer coach.
•Agreed to change the winter Keystone Exam to Dec. 4 to 15.
•Resolved the district’s wrestling co-op with Riverside School District due to lack of participation from Riverside students.
•Learned from Superintendent Wesley Shipley that the district’s musical has been canceled due to low cast numbers.
“We are hoping to hold a spring musical,” Shipley said.
