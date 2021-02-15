As suicides rise, young survivors make case for hope in film

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A mix of winter precipitation this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Low near 25F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

A mix of winter precipitation this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Low near 25F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected.