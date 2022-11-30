For more than two years, Jubilee Ministries International has hosted drive-thru food distributions anywhere from once to multiple times a month.
Done through JMI's Nourishing Others Well-being Project and The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, the drives show no sign of slowing down as food insecurity and rising costs continue as 2022 ends.
The food insecurity rate and the child food insecurity rate for Lawrence County was 14.3 and 20.6 percent, respectively, in 2021, according to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. That number tells how much of a population that faces difficulties in accessing enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life.
N.O.W. project administrator Linda Rupert said the food drives attract up to or more than 500 cars, serving between 1,500 to 2,000 families per drive. The latest drive-thru is scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Cascade Galleria at 200 S. Jefferson St. in New Castle.
"We reach a large footprint all over Lawrence County," Rupert said.
The drives help people beyond Lawrence County, as individuals from 50 to 100 zip codes come to the drives.
Rupert said in the beginning, the food drives were used to help people and families who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, families from all walks of life and coming to the drives, like those struggling to pay for groceries due to rising costs of living and gas.
"Inflation is definitely making an impact on the number of people that shows up," Rupert said.
Rupert said the N.O.W. Project partners with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, which serves Lawrence County, as well as other local community groups, businesses and churches for both monetary and product donations.
"We have a great group of people that come together in our community," Rupert said.
Rupert said members of their own congregation, through their monthly donations, help with the cost of running the food drives.
She said going into 2023, church pastors Drs. Mark and Jill Kauffman want to expand the drives to offer more residents household items and want to have a "brick and mortar" distribution center to have indoor giveaways.
"The N.O.W. Project will never go away. It will just expand," Rupert said.
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank estimated 1,778,541 meals were delivered from its food bank in 2021 , while in total enough food was distributed for more than 42 million meals, including 10.4 million pounds of produce.
For the food bank's 11-county region, one in seven individuals are food insecure, including one in five children.
Around 110,000 individuals are served monthly through the Food Bank's network of more than 1,000 programs, agencies and partners.
Brian Gulish, a vice president of marketing and communications for the food bank, said there has been an increase in the last six months in the demand for food due to inflation.
He said the on-site call center, which was set up during the pandemic, has seen an increase of 82 percent in volume compared to this time last year.
"Our total food distributed in September 2022 alone was up 800,000 pounds compared to September 2021, which is plus-33 percent," Gulish said.
Gulish said the food bank receives its food in three ways — in bulk, through donations or from the government. He noted food, priced per pound, is up 50 percent from last year.
"We were paying about $.66 a pound a year ago. We are now paying $1 a pound."
In Lawrence County, organizations such as the City Rescue Mission and the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership offer food distribution programs.
LCCAP has weekly food and supply giveaways for families at its Frew Mill Campus, as well as its Temporary Assistance Through Meals program that provides seven days worth of meals to senior citizens and disabled adults by Allied Coordinated Transportation Services, Inc.
