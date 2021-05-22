John Collins, the director of the state Office of Medical Marijuana, on Tuesday called on the state’s dispensary operators to open locations in rural areas where there are thousands of medical marijuana patients and no nearby dispensaries.
Collins said that there are 10 counties — Armstrong, Bedford, Bradford, Carbon, Indiana, Pike, Potter, Tioga, Venango and Wayne — without any dispensaries that are each home to more than 2,000 residents who are medical marijuana patients.
Lawrence County has two dispensaries — Ayr Wellness on Sampson Street and Rise Dispensaries in Union Township.
In each of these underserved counties, patients must drive at least half an hour and in some cases, patients may be driving as much as two hours to the nearest medical marijuana dispensaries, Collins said at the quarterly meeting of the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board.
Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, passed in 2016 allows people with 23 serious medical conditions to get marijuana from state-licensed dispensaries. There are 343,634 active patients using the medical marijuana program, Collins said.
The medical marijuana advisory board in 2019 added anxiety and Tourette’s Syndrome to the list of qualifying conditions. It hasn't added any new conditions since then. The board declined to add insomnia as a qualifying condition at its November 2020 meeting. The board on Tuesday postponed consideration of a move to add traumatic brain injuries as a qualifying condition.
The Department of Health is encouraging dispensaries to locate in these underserved counties, Collins said, adding that the state was releasing the data on the number of patients in these areas to demonstrate that there would be customers if dispensaries opened in these locations.
“We have entities that can grow into these counties,” he said.
There are 119 dispensaries open in Pennsylvania, Collins said. That’s up from 80 operating dispensaries a year ago, he said.
In April, the state’s medical marijuana dispensaries did $120 million in sales. In May of 2020, the state’s dispensaries sold about $70 million in medical marijuana, according to Department of Health data.
At the same time, the average amount spent per sale has gone down as more people have turned to dry leaf marijuana, the least expensive option available in dispensaries and as the price of dry leaf products has gone down as more dispensaries have opened and competition has increased, Collins said.
Dry leaf marijuana accounts for 45 percent of the sales in dispensaries. Vaping products account for about 35 percent of the sales. Other types of marijuana products, including topical balms and oils, and marijuana concentrate make up the remainder of the sales, Department of Health data shows.
In 2018, the average medical marijuana patient spent about $300 per visit, Collins said.
“Today, that’s a little closer to $140,” he said. But since medical marijuana isn’t covered by insurance, patients must still pay for it out-of-pocket.
Luke Shultz, a patient advocate appointed to the advisory board by Gov. Tom Wolf said that “cost is the number one concern” of patients using the medical marijuana program.
But he added that access to marijuana dispensaries for rural patients “has been an ongoing issue,” with the state’s medical marijuana program.
He noted that he lives in Reading where there are already three dispensaries and a fourth is on the way “almost directly across the street from an existing dispensary,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Schuylkill County, the first dispensary in the county is planned for Pottsville. But until that opens, residents in that county remain “underserved,” he said.
