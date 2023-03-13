As an artist, Courtney McNamara paints familiar scenes.
But, as an adoptive mother, she couldn’t find anything resembling her family on bookshelves.
So, she combined her passions to create Brown Bonnie Books.
A Plain Grove resident and Wilmington Area High School graduate, McNamara is largely self-taught.
While she started in pencil and charcoal drawings, a gift of paints from her husband, Sam, about six years ago spurred a change in her preferred medium.
“If I’m not doing something creative, I feel lost. People fascinate me and I enjoy doing portraits, so I thought why not do what I love?” said McNamara who works out of an “art shed” she and her husband created in their pasture.
She sells her works online through her Etsy shops, Courtney McNamara Art and Brown Bonnie Books, and in person at the Bottlebrush Gallery in Harmony. She also works on commission.
“I’ll use almost any excuse to paint,” she said. “It keeps me grounded.”
Still, McNamara views her primary “job” as mom to her two 15-year-old daughters, Evie and Nora, who she homeschools. While the girls are not biological sisters, they were born four weeks apart.
To help her daughters with their adjustment to their new family, McNamara searched for books, but found the selection of volumes addressing the special needs of adoptive families lacking.
“We always connected through books, but there’s a huge gap in the market for parents like me,” said the artist who had already written and illustrated about a dozen personalized books starring her nieces, nephews and “all of the kids in my life.”
To fill the gap, McNamara wrote “Little Brown Bonnie,” about a brown bunny who finds a new home with a family of white bunnies as “part of God’s plan.” While the author and her husband are white, one of their daughters is African American and the other is biracial.
A second story, “Little Lost Pip,” tells of a squirrel who always took care of himself until he was attacked by a cat and ends up get adopted.
“It helps them understand their emotions. Sometimes love can be scary to these kids,” McNamara said, noting her works can help adoptive families with attachment issues and other concerns unique to their situations. “I have a heart for adopted kids, and I’d like to see my books help other families.”
Both “Bonnie” and “Pip” are available on McNamara’s Etsy site as well as the earlier children’s books, which can be personalized. Eventually, McNamara would like to use profits from her books says to establish a fund to help families with adoptive needs.
“Writing is a good outlet for me,” noted McNamara who’s also worked as an art instructor, illustrator and graphic designer. “I wake up everyday thinking, ‘What can I create today?’ I love to think of what’s possible each day.
“I don’t feel that I’m a natural artist. But I’ve worked hard on it, and I’m still working hard.”
