An annual art exhibit will bring together art from all across America later this month at Youngstown's The Butler Institute of American Art.
The 87th National Midyear Exhibition presents works by contemporary artists 18 and older from anywhere in the United States or its territories. It runs from June 25 to Aug. 20.
Two-dimensional works in all media, including digital works and photography, are included in this exhibition, which includes more than 300 entries from 810 submissions from 15 states. The oldest artist in this year’s show, Joan Sonnenberg 92, from Naples, Florida, is represented with her mixed media work "Totem Brave" which received an honorable mention.
"Once again the National Midyear show is a comprehensive look at the art scene today," Dr. Louis Zona, Butler director, said. "The annual exhibition presents both traditional works as well as the highly inventive abstractions that are always crowd pleasers. It is an exhibition not to be missed.”
This year’s exhibition was juried by master painter and printmaker Gary Lichtenstein, whose exhibition at the Butler just concluded.
A members and artists reception will be held on June 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibition will be on view in MacIntosh & Finnegan/Hynes Galleries.
In other news, Steve McCallum’s Works inspired by Italian altar pieces CASPITA! has been extended due to popular demand through August 13. This exhibition is on view in the beautiful skylit Davis Gallery.
“One of the most innovative artists in Ohio is Steve McCallum," Zona said. "Steve is known for his hard-edged abstractions and spatial interplay. The Butler exhibit is impressive for its scale in that imagery dominates the Davis Gallery. McCallum has taken over the gallery and has made it his world where shapes overlap shapes and lines create a sense of volume. This dynamic work underscores the power of scale and the significance of edge.”
The Butler Institute of American Art, founded in 1919, is an accredited, nonprofit art museum that provides art classes, tours, events and world-class exhibitions. Admittance is free to the public. For further information, contact Susan Carfano at soozatbutler@gmail.com or (234) 228-8588. The institute is located at 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.