Art, creativity highlight in Hoyt Children's Festival

The start of school is just around the corner, but local kids were still able to enjoy some free summer fun Friday at the annual Hoyt Art Center Children’s Summer Arts Festival.
The event gives children the opportunity to participate in different art-themed activities, including making their own bookmarks, buttons, keychains and “Paper puppet knights.”
Other activities included mini golf, caricatures by Richard DiGia, balloon animals by Dragonfly Balloons, a book exchange and bookmark competition from the New Castle Public Library, a visit from the Lawrence County Comfort Canines and tie dye shirts.
Meanwhile, a concession stand offered such treats as cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn and walking tacos.
Angelo & Marie’s Fantastic Bubble Show entertained the young audience with bubble stations, sky painting, bubble sculpting, arts and crafts and other bubble tricks.
Spectacular Performances & Events presented a Dino Days Show, showcasing an immersive show about a T-Rex and her babies.
Lastly, Pittsburgh Taiko performed, showcasing the traditional Japanese drumming technique Kumidaiko.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.