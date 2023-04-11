Arson is likely the cause of a fire that took place Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side, according to fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
Kobbe said a bystander witnessed someone starting a fire at the condemned property at 816 S. Jefferson St. and run away after.
New Castle police will handle the investigation.
The fire was called in at 3:56 p.m. In addition to the New Castle Fire Department, the Shenango Area Fire District responded to the scene.
Kobbe said the property was condemned, on the city's demolition list and nobody living inside the building at the time.
He said as there have been people who have lived in and out of the building, all three floors were checked and nobody was found inside.
Kobbe said the fire will likely be deemed suspicious, and was likely started in the back corner on the first floor before flames and smoke spread throughout the building.
Crews were at the scene until around 5:30 to 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.
No additional information was available Tuesday afternoon.
