New Castle city police arrested a man Tuesday in reference to two robberies.
Noah Hazy, 24, has been charged with two counts each of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. He is currently in Lawrence County jail pending arraignment.
Police were dispatched to a robbery at an East Washington Street market around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect had fled before police arrived.
A second robbery occurred at 6:32 p.m. at gas station on Cascade Street. The same suspect handed the clerk a note saying that he had a gun and demanded money.
Police detectives identified Hazy through an investigation and located him in the area of Oak Leaf Gardens at 11:20 p.m. after setting up surveillance.
Hazy was interrogated by police and admitted to committing both robberies.
