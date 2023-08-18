The sudden and senseless death of baby Iris Rita Alfera on June 29 has left family and friends in the New Castle community still reeling from shock.
The New Castle police are continuing to gather evidence and interview medical experts in their investigation into what really happened to 1 1/2-year-old Iris that caused her to become unresponsive, hospitalized and later die, according to Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
No charges have been filed in the case to date.
The child suffered a brain bleed, according to early reports from the family. The New Castle police were initially called to UPMC Jameson Hospital regarding a baby who was unresponsive. The tot was taken from there by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where she died less than a week later.
A lot of questions about what happened remain unanswered as the police comb through the medical and autopsy records to determine the exact cause of the child’s death. They are not divulging their findings during the course of the probe.
Meanwhile, a growing web of supporters has started a campaign to raise funds and awareness of the tragedy — one of a few child deaths that have rocked Lawrence County in recent years.
A lavender-colored billboard with the child’s picture, posted in downtown New Castle, is a stark reminder of how the happy, defenseless tot was robbed of her life, and similar billboards and signs have gone up throughout the community, ripping at people’s heartstrings.
A new Facebook page titled Iris’ Angels also has been gaining momentum with more than 2,000 supporters.
“We have faith in the New Castle Police Department that justice will be served,” said an emotional Crystal Joseph, the great-aunt of Iris. Emily R. Alfera, Iris’ mother, is Joseph’s niece.
“We just have to have patience for now,” Joseph said.
The family of Iris has appointed Joseph as their spokesperson “because no one else is even able to speak about this at this point,” she said, herself choking back sobs.
“The community has really rallied behind us,” she said. The purpose of the campaign, referred to as “Iris’ Army” and “Iris’ Angels,” is to spread awareness to prevent child abuse and to bring awareness to the courts that handle those cases, Joseph said.
The foundation is going to fight for strengthening the custody and visitation laws that prevent child abuse, she said. “If somebody is accused of child abuse one time, shouldn’t that be enough? Shouldn’t we do everything in our power to protect children?”
She said that the group has plans to speak at schools and other community groups.
The purpose of associated fundraisers is to help pay for more signs and campaigns to keep the awareness and momentum going, she said.
“Everything we’re doing is to spread awareness of child abuse and for Iris. Every penny of the fundraiser goes right back into that.”
The group currently has about 2,000 signs printed, and they are popping up in people’s yards all over the New Castle community.
The organizers, who are family and friends, also have a booth this week at the Lawrence County Fair to spread awareness.
Iris’ Army, Joseph said, formed after a candlelight vigil in downtown New Castle.
The foundation, “Iris’ Angels,” is 12 friends of the grieving mother, Emily, who have surrounded her throughout the series of tragic events and their aftermath.
“They’re pretty much her lifelong friends and they never left the hospital and have never left her side,” Joseph said.
“She was just the greatest mom I’ve ever met, honestly. That baby was never off her hip or out of her hands. She was always beside her. Everything she did in her life, she was with that baby every waking moment.”
The New Castle police reported the investigation into Iris’ death is proceeding and they are keeping immediate family members informed of the status on a regular basis.
“We will not share this information publicly,” they reported.
The investigation requires extensive medical documentation from the hospital and medical examiner, which takes time to receive and review.
Iris was born Dec. 2, 2021.
Joseph described the grief the family is suffering as “paralyzing, that’s what it is. I don’t think we’ll ever heal from this. How do you heal from something like this?”
She is asking everyone to “just keep praying for our family.”
