The Ellwood City Civic Chorale’s Spring Concert will be available to Armstrong Cable subscribers this week.
Armstrong will air the concert on Channel 10 at 1 a.m, noon and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The concert features a collection of chorale sacred and patriotic music.
The concert also can be seen on Armstrong Cable’s YouTube page.
