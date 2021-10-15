A slight breeze pre-empted attempts to light candles, but nonetheless, the message to stop domestic violence was strong at a downtown vigil Friday.
Community members, police and members of ARISE, formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, gathered in front of the New Castle police station for an observance that marks October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.
"We are at war with domestic violence," Deanna Emerich, Lawrence County assistant district attorney, said in an address to a group of about 20 people. "And it's a long, difficult war to win. It's a silent war, and people often suffer in silence."
Every minute, 20 people fall victim to domestic violence, she said. That means that for the half-hour of the vigil, 600 people were becoming victims somewhere. The acts of violence and anger affect families, friends "and everyone surrounding them," she said.
The New Castle Police Department and police from other departments and other agencies are marking the significance of the month with training sessions presented by Mark Wynn of Nashville, a retired police lieutenant whose international consulting service offers training and technical assistance services on child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and intervention to first responders, advocates, clinicians and other professionals.
The recent strangulation death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito in Utah has brought to light one of the most violent acts of domestic abuse, for which the state of Pennsylvania now has its own specific criminal charge.
Wynn, one of the attendees at the Friday noon vigil, said in a one-on-one interview that a strangulation victim who survives is about 75 percent likely to become a homicide victim, "and Gabby Petito is a significant example of that."
He called strangulation "the most violent attack on a victim, short of murder, and it is difficult for police to detect," he said, and it often goes in hand with a chain of incidents including assault and domestic assault.
Debby Hennon, executive director of ARISE, said a change in the law in Pennsylvania now allows a separate criminal charge for strangulation, but it always has been a common act of violence in domestic abuse cases. Detecting it involves police officers asking questions of the victims and looking for signs.
Caused by the anger of the offender, it can make a victim appear as if he or she is drunk, from the lack of oxygen, she said. Over long periods, strangulation can cause brain damage and can kill someone, and it is regarded in Pennsylvania as a specific charge under the Domestic Violence Act.
She pointed out that a domestic violence training session revealed also that 80 percent of the domestic violences cases also have a sexual assault offense involved.
"There's definitely an increase in strangulation cases," New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said, and the police are charging that specific crime a lot more.
In his address, he said, "The New Castle police department handles domestic violence calls on a daily basis. He noted that domestic violence has a mental health effect on children, who find it difficult to trust adults and there is a ripple affect that causes mental health issues, anger and other behavioral problems.
Wynn's classes this week are training officers and other agency personnel how to better detect and respond to domestic violence situations, he said.
ARISE has helped the police with many aspects of the domestic violence issue, and has helped them to create a children's victim room at the police department, Salem pointed out, adding that he is a strong advocate of the police working with ARISE and the district attorney's office to create a unified response and awareness.
A table with a single candle at the vigil marked Lawrence County's one domestic violence death that occurred earlier this year. That was Chyna Carrillo, who was stabbed to death by Juan Carter Hernandez on Feb. 18 in New Wilmington. A New Wilmington police officer who arrived at the scene during the assault shot and killed Hernandez. Both Carrillo and Hernandez were in Lawrence County from other states.
A separate table decorated with purple was a giveaway of domestic violence awareness signs for people's yards and free purple light bulbs for people's front porches, to support the awareness of domestic violence.
A similar table is set up on the third floor of the Lawrence County courthouse, just outside of the courtrooms.
