January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Arise is helping to get the message out.
Formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Arise is recognizing this i event by distributing yard signs and delivering informational rack cards and pens to agencies throughout Lawrence County.
Jan. 11th is #WearBlueDay, when folks are encouraged to wear blue to promote human trafficking awareness.
For more information on Human Trafficking, or to pick up any of Arise’s free informational resources, call (724) 652-9206 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Arise also is planning a major fundraising event for March 25.
The Monte Carlo Night will take place at The Villa, 2500 New Butler Road. All proceeds will benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes.
Seven casino gaming tables will consist of craps, roulette, blackjack and pole. The tables will be open from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person and include heavy Hors d’oeuvres, one complementary drink ticket and one complementary chip ticket worth 10 chipds. Additional chip cards, as well as separate 50/50, basket auction and reverse raffle tickets, will be available for purchase.
Tickets to the event may be purchased online at www.ariselc.org, or by calling Diane Koski at (724) 652-9206.
Sponsorships are available and include promotional opportunities as well as complementary event tickets. There are six packages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.