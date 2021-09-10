Arise award recipients Recognized at Tuesday’s 40th anniversary celebration of Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter o…

A pencil made LeeAnn Fulena’s point.

The writing implement in question was actually part of a story shared with Fulena — president of the board of Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County) — by Debby Hennon, the organization’s executive director.

“Debby told us a story about a little girl who got a pencil in school with our name and number on it, and domestic violence was occurring in her home,” Fulena said. “And she called.

“The idea that we’re making children aware that there’s help out there is encouraging. Prior to offering these services, I think a lot of these kids just thought, ‘Oh, this is just how it is.’ … That story makes me feel that we definitely are having an impact in the schools and education.”

It also illustrates, on the 40th anniversary of its founding, why the organization has rebranded itself as Arise, to better convey its evolution over that past four decades.

“We do so much more than shelter,” Fulena said. “Originally, when our founding mothers began this project (in 1981 as The Women’s Shelter), it was literally shelter.

“Shelter is obviously still one of our big things, but now, there are so many people who come for our services.”

Nicole Amabile, assistant director, echoed that thought at a Tuesday dinner celebrating Arise’s 40th anniversary.

“When I think about my 14-year career at the Crisis Shelter, one of the most exciting parts has been watching our organization innovate and evolve without ever losing sight of its mission,” she said. “Over the past decade, we’ve expanded our prevention education efforts to include evidence-based programming that teaches young people the skills to interrupt the cycle of violence.”

Amabile went on to list development of new client care models and therapy programs, partnerships with our local police and other social service agencies, and the establishment of full-time advocacy office on the campus of Westminster College providing prevention education and support services as other milestones that have expanded the shelter’s mission,

Fulena likewise cited the development of education programs has one of the biggest developments in Arise history.

“What’s great is not that we still exist after 40 years,” she said. “We always say is that our ultimate goal is to no longer be needed; to eradicate. I think the educational program, definitely (may be the biggest change).

“The statistics are staggering with young people, that they’ll be a victim of domestic violence before they even get out of high school. So that’s one of our targets. Let’s stop it before it happens.”

Social media, Fulena added, has been a key tool in enabling the agency to get its message out.

“We can reach so many more people now through that, whereas before we had billboards up, we had signs, word of mouth, the police and different social services, doctors telling you about us,” she said. “Now with social media we can spread our message a lot further.”

Over four decades, the organization also has recognized and reacted to the fact that women aren’t the only victims of domestic violence, and has expanded its services to encompass those who may not fit the traditional concept of domestic violence victims.

“The other thing that we had to adapt to is the opioid crisis,” she said. “It’s really affected how and what we’re doing here because I think you’ve seen an uptick in domestic violence because of drug abuse and those types of issues.

“Also recognizing the mental health issue along with it, both on the side of perpetrator and victim, is something that has evolved with us.”

LOOKING BACK

What is now Arise was conceived and implemented in 1981 as The Women’s Shelter. Three of what the organization calls its “founding mothers” remain on the board: Nancy Bergey, Donna Catron and Elizabeth Verterano.

A rented building on Jefferson Street served as the original refuge for abused women and their children, but soon a larger home on Wallace Avenue was purchased with funding from the Hoyt Foundation. By 1988, a second building had been purchased, child care had been added, and the agency’s name was changed to the Women’s Shelter/Rape Crisis Center to reflect its addition of services for victims of sexual assault.

Fulena recalled how in those times, students who were members of the Union High School Key Club — the adviser of which was her mother, Stephanie Fulena — would come to the shelter to babysit when women had hearings or job interviews to attend.

“With clearances involved now,” she observed, “you could never do that today.”

Prevention education programs for preschool through sixth grade were initiated in 1988 and four years later, a third building — this one on Highland Avenue — was purchased to serve women recovering from chemical dependency. This facility later became a separate agency called the Highland House.

A fourth building to house administrative staff was purchased in 1992, and education programs were expanded for high school and college students in 1995.

Eventually, the shelter began a capital campaign that raised $1 million to build a new facility that would unite shelter staff and services under one roof. Ground was broken on West State Street in 2000, and two years later, residents of the shelter’s three aging buildings moved into a new facility that included four transitional housing apartments where clients could live for up to two years.

With the opening, the organization changed its name to the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County to reflect its mission to serve men, women and children.

In 2016, trauma therapy was added to the list of services, and 2019 saw the creation of a Rapid Rehousing program that enabled the shelter to provide rental assistance to domestic violence clients.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Fulena emphasized that none of these developments could have happened without the support of the community.

“Without the community support, we don’t exist,” she said. “We’re so thankful for everything they’ve done for the last 40 years. The idea that we’re a nonprofit that has existed this long, but also that we’ve grown and evolved to the point where we can provide shelter, we can provide these other services -- if it weren’t for the support of the community, we wouldn’t be doing it.

“And it’s not just the support of the community in money. People who volunteer, they’re working in the shelter. It’s unbelievable sometimes what I see some people do with their time.”

Board member Randy Silverman confirmed that observation at the 40th anniversary celebration.

“As vital as the financial support has been throughout the years, volunteerism has been equally as important,” he said. “We couldn’t be successful without a history of passionate volunteers who have contributed their time and talents. Throughout the years, these volunteers have helped maintain the continuity of this organization and to ensure that it continues to deliver its vital mission to our community.”