Recognized at Tuesday’s 40th anniversary celebration of Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County):
Founding mothers: Nancy Bergey, Donna Catron, Elizabeth Verterano
Volunteers (individuals): Barb Galida, Pattie Reese, Nancy Bergey, Elizabeth Verterano
Volunteers (groups): 42nd Quartermaster Battalion, Union High School Student Council, United Way Day of Caring, Serve with Liberty
Giving awards: The Gregory Gordon Estate, Elizabeth Verterano, Nancy Bergey, Georgia Berner
Future award: Camryn Lanigan, age 13
