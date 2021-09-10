Recognized at Tuesday’s 40th anniversary celebration of Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County):

Founding mothers: Nancy Bergey, Donna Catron, Elizabeth Verterano

Volunteers (individuals): Barb Galida, Pattie Reese, Nancy Bergey, Elizabeth Verterano

Volunteers (groups): 42nd Quartermaster Battalion, Union High School Student Council, United Way Day of Caring, Serve with Liberty

Giving awards: The Gregory Gordon Estate, Elizabeth Verterano, Nancy Bergey, Georgia Berner

Future award: Camryn Lanigan, age 13

