A nut roll fundraiser through the non-profit group Arianna’s Angels helped purchase toys for the children of the Bair Foundation Child & Family Services in New Wilmington.
Tiffany Brown said the community raised $5,000 to purchase the toys.
Brown thanked Ali McGrath, the owner of Ali’s Upper Crest in New Castle, for allowing the group to bake the nut rolls in her kitchen.
This fundraiser was made in memory of Brown’s daughter, Arianna, the namesake of her non-profit, who suffered from depression and eventually took her own life.
“Without the loss of her, I don’t think we wouldn’t have done this,” Brown said. “This is something that she would have wanted us to do.”
