Leroy Raffel, a co-founder of Arby’s who grew up in New Castle, has died. He was 96.
Arby’s announced his death Thursday on its Facebook page.
Raffell and his brother, Forrest — who died in 2008 — launched the chain in 1964 in Boardman, Ohio. While the story persists that Arby’s – or R.B.’s – stands for the roast beef for which the chain is famous, the name actually was created to recognize the Raffel Brothers.
According to the Lawrence County Historical Society’s Facebook page, Israel Raffel migrated in 1888 from Russia to Pittsburgh, where he opened a grocery store. His son, Jacob, got involved in the restaurant and tavern business and, around 1931, purchased the Leslie Hotel at the corner of East Washington and South Mercer streets, according to the historical society.
Jacob’s two sons — Leroy and Forrest — grew up in an apartment in the Leslie (which was destroyed by fire in 1968) and worked at times as bell boys, bus boys and elevator boys. The Facebook entry notes that Forrest eventually went to hotel restaurant management school at Cornell University and Leroy attended the Wharton School of Finance and the University of Pennsylvania.
After their schooling, the siblings started Raffel Brothers Inc., a restaurant business in Youngstown. Eventually recognizing the potential of the growing fast food craze in the early 1960s, they believed Americans were open to something besides hamburgers and developed a roast beef sandwich alternative.
“They had chosen a rustic chuck-wagon theme with an oversized cowboy hat,” writes Betty Hoover DeRisio, who penned the historical society’s Facebook entry. “In arriving at a name they played with the initials of their company …R B… and “Arby’s” was born.
“Their first Arby’s Restaurant opened near the intersection of Market Street and Route 224 in Boardman, Ohio, on July 23, 1964.”
Today there are more than 3,400 Arby’s locations in the U.S. Ohio has the most with 278.
