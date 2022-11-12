Contract negotiations continue to be ongoing between the Mohawk Area School District and its teachers union despite a “considerable difference” between what the district says it can afford and what the union is requesting.
The district, in a statement on its website, said negotiations have been occurring for 10 months and its last contract offer was rejected by the union.
The district said it offered a four-year contract with an average salary increase of 2.81% over four years with raises of 3.12%, 2.86%, 2.64% and 2.62% each year.
In total, the district’s proposal would see an increase of $898,491 in new money over four years, health savings accounts at 75% over the four years, with a premium contribution of $10 a month and half the teachers to receive an average increase between 2.85% and 5.24% over the life of the contract.
In turn, the MEA offered an average salary increase of 3.25% over four years, with raises of 2.9%, 3.61%, 3.32% and 3.18% each year.
This would result in an increase of $1,045,904 over the four years, with the MEA proposing HSAs of 85% the first year, 75% the next three years and no premium contributions.
The district has opted to file for an arbitration process allowing a third-party entity to give a final best offer and move both parties beyond the current impasse. The MEA, in turn, has the ability to turn the arbitration down.
The MEA previously approved an option to go on strike, but has chosen not to for the time being.
“Although the district considers the progression of this round of bargaining to be common, MEA believes otherwise,” teacher Kevin Sapp read in a statement at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “In recent years, our local association and teachers have faced numerous challenges.”
These challenges included furloughs at the end of the 2015-16 school year, which resulted in program cuts, the 16-month process of the last contract in which teachers worked under an expired contract for nine months and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our organization has significantly reduced its requests for this round of negotiations, which began in January 2022, but we are still without an agreement or certainty about what this year will bring. We too, have a message for our Mohawk community: Please encourage your board of directors to pass a contract that is both fair to the teachers and accurately reflects our value to the district.”
Health care and fund balance information
The district said the teachers make up 77% of the annual health care premium costs with the district during the 2021-22 school year, paying $1,573,141.57 in premium costs, and $308,701.49 in HSA costs.
It states the district asked the MEA to pay $120 a year for premiums, as the district pays a maximum of $420 a year for medical expenses in the district family plan.
It further states as of June 30, there is estimated to be $9.8 million in the district’s fund balance, of which $8.3 million is earmarked for capital projects, the employment retirement system, debt services and retiree health benefits.
