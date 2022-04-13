The Lawrence County Board of Realtors is observing “fair housing month.”
April is recognized throughout the country as Fair Housing Month, remembering the enactment of the federal Fair Housing Act on April 11, 1968. The Fair Housing Act was enacted into federal law with the goal of eliminating racial segregation and ending housing discrimination. The act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin and disability.
The commissioners presented members of the board of realtors with a citation earlier, declaring the county an inclusive community committed to fair housing, and promoting appropriate activities by private and public entities to provide and advocate for equal housing opportunities for all residents and prospective residents of the county.
“We’re pleased that the Lawrence County Commissioners recognize the importance of fair housing in our community,” Francesca Ferrara, county board of realtors president, said. “We recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and are committed to upholding fair housing laws.
“Realtors are also committed to offering equal professional services to everyone in search of a home,” she said.
Despite the Fair Housing law enacted more than 50 years ago, discrimination continues to persist in housing, mortgage lending and appraisals.
“In the end, buying and selling a home are one of the most significant events in a person’s lifetime,” Ferrara said. “Our communities are strengthened by diverse and inclusive communities and homeownership helps build generational wealth.”
If consumers believe they have experienced a fair housing issue, they are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission at phrc.pa.gov.
