Appreciation Breakfast annual back-to-school event at Mohawk

More than 200 Mohawk teachers, staff, administrators, custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers were treated to breakfast Monday morning.
The staff was welcomed back for the new school year with a Professional Development Day, a day packed with meetings beginning at 8:30 a.m. before teachers were allowed access to their classrooms in the afternoon. But everyone came early. Breakfast was provided — beginning about 7:30 a.m. — for the ninth year by Pastor John Magargee and 16 volunteers from First Covenant Church of Bessemer.
"We've done this every year since 2010 to show our appreciation, to thank all of the people who work with and make a difference in the lives of our children," the pastor said, adding, "We're pleased that they come in early just to have breakfast."
A United Methodist minister for 32 years, Magargee retired to Ellwood City, spending his days mowing grass and gardening.
"Then we got a call from the former pastor at First Covenant," said Pastor John's wife, Janice. "She is a friend of ours. She was moving on and said she had the perfect job for John."
The Margargees have led the congregation at First Covenant for 14 years.
"I read in Guidepost Magazine about a little town in New England that hosted teachers for breakfast on their first day back to school every fall. But they invited the teachers to their church," Magargee said. "Our church isn't big enough. I asked if we could come in and do breakfast. So we serve them here."
He said the program began small, with a continental breakfast of coffee and rolls offered the first year.
"It's grown," Magargee said. "It will grow more if we can think of anything to add."
Yesterday's breakfast included sausage, ham, fried potatoes, a breakfast casserole made by Mrs. Magargee, pancakes by Pastor Magargee, a fruit cup, doughnuts, coffee and juice.
The volunteers came in Sunday to set tables in the high school cafeteria, using school colors of red, white and black. "Many hands makes light work," said church board president Wade Casto. "It took us about 45 minutes."
Janice Magargee credits Claudia Mihocic and Kaire Evans with organizing the annual event and mixing the fresh fruit cup.
Helper Stan Germanski, who is a 1961 graduate of Mohawk, assisted Magargee with the pancakes.
"We used to do more, he said, "but we're getting older."
At one time, Germanski said, Pastor John, now 84, led a mission trip to Appalachia where they worked with impoverished Kentucky residents.
"Now we make apple butter every fall and send the proceeds to that Appalachian congregation," he said, adding, "He's a real worker."
Coaxed out of the kitchen, Magargee thanked the teachers and staff "for what you do year in and year out." he also offered a prayer for the school year.
Dr. Lorree Houk, assistant to the superintendent, said the teachers and staff look forward to the breakfast each year.
"This is awesome," she said. "They do this for us every year just to say thank you."
Janice Magargee said she enjoys serving the breakfasts as much as the teachers enjoy being served.
"A friend in the Rochester (Beaver County) school district said they would never be able to do something like this due to the separation of church and state," she said." I can't help but think that they are missing out on something. I'm glad Mohawk has no problem with this."
Superintendent Michael Leitera said the district is glad members of the community feel so strongly about supporting teachers.
"After all, we all break bread," he said.
Following the breakfast, teachers received a rousing "Welcome Back" serenade of Mohawk fight songs and melodies from upcoming halftime shows by the high school band and dance line girls.
Leitera, welcoming back and introducing new staff, commended the students for coming in so early.
Also speaking to the teachers was 2001 graduate Ashley Dougherty, a former Homecomming Queen who earned a communications degree from Bethany College and a meteorology degree from Mississippi State University. Since 2012, she has been a staff meteorologist for WTAE Channel 4 News in Pittsburgh.
Dougherty, a native of Wampum, recognized the value of small schools, like Mohawk, where students can get to know their teachers who help them through. She noted her favorites: Margaret Shiderly, who advised her students to "plan your work and work your plan"; English teacher Patty Fletcher, "who wouldn't give up on me"; and chemistry teacher Dr. Kathleen Kwolek, "who made learning fun and understandable."
She also spoke out against bullying, noting that she has been and continues to be bullied through social media.
She too commended teachers who not only instruct but keep kids safe.
Following her talk, Dougherty greeted friends who now teach in the district, teachers who had been her instructors and posed with administrators and six school board members who attended the breakfast and Welcome Back program.
"I speak at schools whenever my schedule allows," she said.
Dougherty said she generally speaks on weather, adjusting her program to the level of her audience from kindergarten through high school.
"It's really special that I'm able to speak here (at Mohawk) she said. "It's great to see so many familiar faces, especially the teachers who have meant so much to me."
