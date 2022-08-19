Denet Walker had no idea when she took her apple pie to the Lawrence County Fair that she would have winning the blue ribbon in the bag.
But as it turned out, her pie was in a bag when it came out of the oven, and it stole the hearts of the judges in the annual Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest. Her entry won the top honor, which she didn't know until she got a phone call about it from the newspaper.
“I'm still in shock,” the North Hill resident said Friday.
Walker, who was raised in New Castle, lived in Austin, Texas for 30 years. She moved back to New Castle about 20 years ago, and as a full-time school bus driver, she never had time to bake much.
Now that she is semi-retired and only substitutes as a driver, she has a little more time on her hands.
Walker has been entering the fair for several years with jellies and canned goods, but she tried her hand at the special baking and the apple pie contests for the first time last year, and her pie “didn't do well at all.”
Baking was never one of her favorite pastimes, she said.
She wasn't even going to try again, she said, until, while going through some old recipes she had saved from Texas, she found a 20-year-old newspaper recipe for a “bag apple pie.”
“It's just like a regular apple pie recipe, only you bake it in a paper grocery bag,” she explained. She decided to bake that as her entry this year.
It's a Dutch apple pie recipe with a crumb topping, and she used Granny Smith apples bought from Giant Eagle. She baked it in a bag crimped shut with paper clips.
The caution is that it cannot be close to the coils or flame in an electric or gas oven, she said.
She baked it for an hour, and when she took it out of the oven, “it was perfect."
And because the pies have to be submitted whole for the contest, she didn't get to taste it to see if it was good enough. As it happened, it was tops out of eight entries in this year's competition.
The judges were Steve and Ashley Johnston, owners of the Apple Castle, which sponsored the contest, and Kristen Trask, a local pastry chef.
“The Johnstons' three daughters were the cutest judges,” remarked Deb Houston, the fair's home economics director. “The little girls thought (the winning pie) was phenomenal.”
The Johnston girls — Abby, 9; Sadie, 7; and Riley, 4 — went armed with notebooks, pens and pencils for the judging but they became so engrossed in the tasting that those tools went unused, according to their father.
“All of the entries were very good," Steve said. “They were all pies of which we would all have happily sat down to nice big pieces.”
The first, second and third place pies all naturally rose to the top with all of the judges, he said. “Everyone agreed to them in that order.”
Walker's blue ribbon pie “was just a fantastic, traditional apple pie,” he said.
Neither Steve nor anyone else knew it had been baked in a bag, because they didn't look at the accompanying recipe.
“The crust was good, the filing was good, it was all good,” he commented.
As the winner, Walker won a $25 gift certificate to the Apple Castle, and the right to enter the statewide apple pie contest in January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
“I think I might like to go to that,” she said, adding that would depend upon the weather.
Below is Walker's recipe for the pie that won the judges' hearts:
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie
Crust
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup shortening
5 tablespoons ice cold water
Blend first 3 ingredients and add water until dough is formed. Roll out crust and pre-bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
Pie Filling:
¾ cup sugar
2 tablespoons flour
2 teaspoons nutmeg
1 teaspoon cinnamon
5 to 6 Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced
Combine sugar, flour, nutmeg and cinnamon. Stir in apple slices. Put filling into pie crust.
Topping:
½ cup flour
½ cup butter
½ cup sugar
Combine until coarsely mixed and spread over the pie filling.
Place entire pie in a large paper grocery sack and paper clip it shut. Put bag on cookie sheet, making sure it doesn't touch the top or sides of the oven. Bake at 425 degrees for 1 hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.