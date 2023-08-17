It wasn’t the recipe, but the apple pie itself that won the hearts of the judges at the Lawrence County Fair this year.
But Shirley Miles believes otherwise.
The recipe she used to bake the pie that outshone 12 others won the same contest for her five years ago with the same judges but different apples, and it clinched a ribbon for her sister-in-law in 1998.
Miles, 66, of North Beaver Township was on her way to Erie with her daughter Saturday when she got the surprising phone call, which shouldn’t have been a surprise at all. She’s been baking pies for 50 years and knows a good recipe when she sees one. That’s why she tried again.
“We were on speaker phone in the car and we both screamed and hollered. It was fun,” she said, laughing about how she found out she was the top winner.
Her daughter, Stacey Ealy, has taught herself to crochet, and Ealy entered two of her handmade blankets at the fair this year, winning a ribbon for one of them. Miles decided she would give the pie contest another try, too. Her apple crumb pie was the only thing she entered.
Miles, 66, retired this year from Mohawk Elementary School where she worked as a paraprofessional for 29 years in learning support. Her job involved making sure that children with learning disabilities completed their school work and teaching them things in a way they could understand, she explained.
“I really don’t bake a lot,” she said.
The North Beaver Township woman said she grew up watching her mother, who was a baker, and “I kind of fell into it,” she said of pie baking. She has two daughters and five granddaughters.
Judges for this year’s apple pie contest were Lyle and Sandy Johnston, owners of the Apple Castle in Wilmington Township, and Kristen Trask, the pastry judge at the fair.
The Johnstons have been judging for years, and they have been sponsoring the contest for nearly three decades.
Lyle Johnston commented that picking the winner was a tough decision this time.
“I can almost say the top four pies were really close, and on a different day we might have picked a different one,” he said.
Of Miles’ entry, he noted that “the crust was very flaky, the apples were cooked well, and evidently she used an early variety of apple. They weren’t in slices like most of them are. The overall flavor wasn’t too overwhelming, it just had a real fresh apple flavor.”
After sampling the top four, he and his wife “put our two cents worth in, and Trask had the final say. It was a hard decision because the top four pies were all good this year. It was a very nice problem to have, that the pies were all that good.”
He noted that one of the runners-up was decorated and “gorgeous in appearance,” but that was only 15 percent of the scoring. That entrant put a lot of work into it, “but the taste was the main thing,” Johnston said.
When Miles’ pie won in 2018, she used the same recipe her late sister-in-law, Carolyn Long, used when she won the pie contest in 1998. Miles’ first blue ribbon in 2018 was the 30th anniversary of when Long entered her pie.
Miles tried her luck again in 2019 and came in second, and that was the last time she entered until this year. It might have been the hiatus that brought her good luck.
“I just always loved Carolyn’s pies, and I used her same recipe but I altered it a little bit with different apples,” she said.
This year, she used Paula Reds from Dawson’s Orchards.
Her first blue ribbon pie had Cortland and Granny Smith apples.
She has tweaked Long’s original recipe in other ways, in addition to using different apples. Long also had used Fluffo, an all-vegetable shortening, in her pie crusts. Fluffo is no longer is available in grocery stores, so Miles uses lard in its place.
Miles is now eligible to enter the statewide Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest at the state farm show in Harrisburg in January, but she doubts she will enter. The trip is long, and she doesn’t know how she would bake a pie to get it to the contest so it would still be fresh for the judges.
“Nobody wants to judge a day-old pie,” she said.
Here is the recipe for her creation:
Dutch Apple Pie
Crust:
11/2 cups flour
1/2 cup lard
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cold water
Filling:
3 large Cortland and 3 Granny Smith apples, peeled cored and sliced
Toss lightly with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 Tablespoon cinnamon. Pour into unbaked pie shell.
Topping:
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup flour
1/3- to 1/2-cup cold butter
Cut butter through sugar and flour mixture until well blended and crumbly. Sprinkle on top of apples. Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.