Below is the recipe for Christina Buchkowski's blue ribbon apple pie that she entered in the Lawrence County Fair. The steps were not included, but are ones that typical bakers would know when baking an apple pie.
Traditional apple pie (Christina Buchowski)
Crust:
(Makes 5 crusts)
- 5 1/2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 lb. lard
- 1 egg plus 1 cup cold water
Filling:
- 3 pounds apples (peeled, cored and sliced)
- 2 teaspoons apple pie spice
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 3/4 cup sugar
Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.
