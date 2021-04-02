The latest twist in the saga between DON Services and a New Castle city councilman played itself out Wednesday with a verdict against DON’s appeal to force down a sign at a downtown banquet hall.
A roughly three-by-six foot canvas sign hangs on the side of Tim Fulkerson’s The Henry Banquet & Event Center, a banquet hall at 20 S. Mercer Street in the former Z Penn Hotel. Attorney Robert DiBuono, representing DON Services at Wednesday’s two-hour, 25-minute zoning board of appeals meeting, alleged that because Fulkerson’s sign doesn’t have a backing and therefore would be deemed temporary, it should come down.
Temporary signs, according to the city’s zoning code and permitting process, must come down after 30 days.
After two executive sessions and back-and-forth between the two parties, board member Michael Spelich motioned to deny the appeal of Philip W. Berezniak, an attorney who represents DON Services. Eric Ritter and Rich Gormley voted with Spelich in denying the motion, while chair Bess Ondako voted no. Ron Davis was absent from the meeting.
Berezniak testified that when DON Services applied for a permit to hang banners from the Central Building, they were told the banners needed hard backings on them.
The Central Building was purchased by DON Services in 2019 and sits down the street from The Henry on South Mercer Street.
“There is a difference between their sign and my sign,” Fulkerson testified, adding the DON Services sign was about 20-by-40 feet long. He added that his banner is bolted to the building. “I’m a postage stamp to what they put on their building.”
Berezniak, while questioned by DiBuono, said the organization’s “funds are limited. We follow the rules.”
Berezniak added that the cost for the hard backings could have gone to other charitable efforts in the community.
Wednesday was just another chapter in the contentious relationship between the two parties.
In July, Fulkerson joined with a 4-1 majority decision to deny DON Recovery Service’s request to open a drug and alcohol facility in the Central Building. DON Recovery Services later won an appeal to the county’s court of common pleas and opened the facility in December.
Last fall, Berezniak filed a complaint to the district attorney’s office against Fulkerson when the councilman allegedly harassed an employee of a neighboring business to The Henry.
Fulkerson was charged with disorderly conduct. In a separate incident, Fulkerson called DON Services and accused them of sending a young skateboarder to trespass on his property.
Fulkerson, while testifying, said it’s been nothing but harassment from DON Services since he opened The Henry. As Fulkerson left council chambers Wednesday, Berezniak said, “I’ll see you in court.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, three separate variances were approved for homes to have ramps constructed by the Eastbrook Mission Barn, a volunteer organization that — among other things — builds modular, handicap-access ramps for Lawrence and Mercer county residents.
The board also approved the appeal of a new parking lot at 847 Arlington Ave. for a deli/sandwich shop at the former Rote’s store.
