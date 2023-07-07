Downtown New Castle could soon be the site of new apartment condominiums.
The New Castle planning commission unanimously recommended city council approve a conditional use request from LE Family Revocable Trust, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, for apartments and a laundry room at the former Huntingdon Bank building at 101 E. Washington St. and 14 N. Mercer St. in the C-2 Central Business District of the city’s Second Ward.
Thao Tran, a representative of the trust who spoke on behalf of the project, said the plan is to use the top three floors of the building as apartments, with the rest of the building to be used for new commercial tenants.
In particular, Tran said there is interest from a company willing to put a restaurant inside where the former bank was located.
“It’s a very beautiful building,” Tran said. “We have no intention of tearing it down.”
Tran said the laundry room would be coin-operated in the basement, with other space in the building to be used as a physical fitness room, a play area for children and other other accommodations tenants might have.
She said the building has eight dedicated parking spots right now that would be used for commercial tenants, with the trust in negotiations with the city about possibly leasing the city-owned parking garage on North Mercer Street for residential tenants. Tenants would use a key fob to enter the building.
Tran added there is additional plumbing work the building needs, and said the trust would like to negotiate with the city about placing new street lights near the building.
The target market for these apartments, according to Tran, are people who want to live downtown, those that are temporary contractors in the area or those looking for a starting apartment of their own before searching for a house.
After the meeting, Tran said the vault inside the building will stay as is.
A public hearing with city council for the conditional use request will be held in the future.
Currently, there are two tenants inside the building, the law firm of Mansell & Andrews P.C. and the law firm of Phillip Weiner & Co.
Mansell said the two firms were given 60 days to leave the location in June for the development of the condominiums to begin, but believes it will take Mansell & Andrews three months to leave.
He said the firm is planning to move into the office of Carmen Lamancusa at 414 N. Jefferson St.
The Phillip Weiner & Co. firm is still looking for a new location, according to a company representative.
