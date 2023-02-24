Eight people were displaced from four upstairs apartments overnight when a fire broke out in one of them in the former Rigotti Plaza.
New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to the plaza at 1214 Butler Ave. where they arrived to find flames and smoke coming from one of the upstairs windows.
They found that a man who lived in one of the units was cooking something on the stove that boiled over and caught fire, Kobbe said. The man tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher and was unsuccessful, and he alerted the other tenants in the building. Everyone got out safely.
Kobbe said the firefighters limited the blaze to the kitchen, but the apartment was uninhabitable and the other three had heavy smoke inside of them.
The Red Cross is assisting all of the tenants with lodging, he said.
The plaza houses May’s Donuts, an insurance agency and a Chinese massage parlor. Kobbe said those businesses had smoke damage and some are temporarily closed. May’s Donuts reportedly was open for business on Friday.
The building is owned by David Costal, who was living in Mahoning Township and recently lost his home to a fire that was unrelated. Kobbe said Costal also is temporarily staying in a hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.