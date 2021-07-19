Shamieka Currie said she dropped six of her seven children off at her mom's, took her older daughter to work and went to the courthouse when she got the alarming Monday morning call that her house was on fire.
Currie, 36, was in tears outside her apartment in a duplex at 829 E. Washington St. as she gave New Castle police and fire investigators information.
She said she had been renting the north side of the duplex, having been placed there by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.
"I haven't even lived here a year," she said.
Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. and managed to limit the fire to the upstairs, where it reportedly started.
Assistant fire chief Craig Wethli said the firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the second floor, and flames were inside the wall. He said the fire appeared to have started in a back upstairs bedroom in Currie's side of the house.
There were other tenants on the other side of the duplex but they were not at the scene.
"We had to break the window out and put a hole in the wall," Wethli said.
He estimated that at least 25 percent of the second floor of her apartment was ruined, and the apartment overall was uninhabitable.
Currie said she was living there with her seven children, who include three 8-year-old triplets, and children 3, 4, 7 and 14. She said she plans to stay with her mother temporarily.
She said she was at the courthouse when "everybody called me and said my house was on fire. She arrived home to find fire trucks, police cars and hoses on the road, and the road was closed.
The police and fire departments had the road blocked for about an hour while they were at the scene. No injuries were reported. A city police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, Wethli said.
"It doesn't look suspicious to us," city fire chief Mike Kobbe said.
He said the owner of the house, Jose Parilla, was contacted. According to Lawrence County assessment records, the house is owned by KASAS Investments LLC.
