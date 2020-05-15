AP Exclusive: Lockdown to lift in 12 Pennsylvania counties

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early - fog may develop overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early - fog may develop overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.