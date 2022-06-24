Diane Marcella shed a lot of tears over her 26 years as president of People Concerned for the Unborn Child.
On Friday, she wept again – but for an entirely different reason.
Marcella, now 84 and five years retired from PCUC leadership, finally realized the dream for which she’d advocated for so many years: the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating a constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years.
“I am so happy,” she said through tears, “because little babies should never be killed. That makes me cry all the time.
“I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime. This is the most wonderful thing in the world. I still have a little banner in my house and I think of it all the time.”
Around Lawrence County, many who have supported and protested abortion rights either rejoiced or expressed frustration over the Supreme Court ruling.
Sue Deasy, who assumed co-leadership of the local PCUC chapter after Marcella stepped down, opted for restraint.
“I’m cautiously optimistic” said Deasy, who also has since relinquished her position. “I think what’s going to happen now is that it’s going to become a states’ rights issue. and we, as pro-life people, I think we have to be careful. We don’t want to alienate pro-choice people any more than we already have.
“We have to get the message out that we care about these women; we’re not just about increasing the birth rate, which we get accused of a lot. We need to have compassion the whole way around. We shouldn’t be dancing in the streets. That will just rub their nose in it and make it worse.”
One thing the ruling won’t change is the outreach of the Alpha Omega Center, a pregnancy care facility with locations in New Castle and Slippery Rock.
“I think it’s important to realize that abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania,” said Sarah Bowen, executive director of Promise of Life Network, which operates Alpha Omega. “Our abortion control act has not changed in any way. So nothing has changed between yesterday and today.
“As an organization, we’re just going to continue doing what we do. We’re going to serve women, we’re going to love families, and we’re going to make sure women have what they need to have healthy and successful pregnancies, and we’re going to make sure families have the items they need to care for their children.”
Over the years, the Catholic Church has been staunch in its rejection of abortion. Bishop David A. Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a statement Friday that “Those of us who have worked and prayed to protect unborn children are profoundly grateful that the Supreme Court of the United States has determined that there is not a constitutional right for abortion.”
Zubik said the diocese, which includes New Castle’s Holy Spirit Parish, will continue to support and encourage anti-abortion legislation, as well as to help women with crisis pregnancies and young families who struggle to raise their children.
Locally, Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, said he was glad to see the Supreme Court’s ruling, but added that it is not the ultimate tool in building a world without abortion.
“I truly think that it’s really the changing of hearts, and not the changing of laws, that is the most important thing,” McCaffrey said. “The world really needs that change. You see all of the violence, the murders, the senseless destruction of human life at all times in all stages, it’s just completely crazy.
“It’s not natural for a mother to want to destroy her child,” he added. “That happens because of desperation and other reasons. It’s not the natural impulse of a human being to want to destroy their child. So if we can help a person in that crisis, and give them other options, that’s what we all should be working towards. Death is never the answer to a problem of life.”
Those who carry the “pro-life” banner, he said, must be about more than simply stopping the termination of pregnancies.
“It is to be there to help them with whatever the needs are,” he said, recalling a parish fundraiser at McDonald’s that sent proceeds to the Alpha Omega Pregnancy Care Center in New Castle, as well as a weekly give-away that provides food to more than 200 families.
“That’s respecting life, too, and visiting the elderly and those who are sick or in the hospital,” he said. “That’s all respecting human life.”
McCaffrey admits he has concerns about violent responses to Friday’s ruling.
“The response to a decision by the court never justifies violence,” he said. “They’re targeting Catholic institutions and churches and people and the justices; that just proves that those who are doing this sort of thing just do not get the justice system or the dignity of human life or the respect.”
And he’s not saying that it can’t happen here.
“I’m always concerned about our people’s well-being and safety,” he said. “And I think we always have to be alert and vigilant, and we can’t take those types of threats lightly.
“So yes, I do have concerns, and we will be alert but we are not going to stop worshiping. We’re not going to stop proclaiming Christ and our faith in him and his teachings. We won’t be intimidated into going underground.”
