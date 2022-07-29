Answers for Avery: Family's foster care journey inspires book series

Faced with a new chapter in her young life, 3-year-old Avery Robertson had questions.
Her queries and accompanying emotions, along with her loved ones’ attempts to provide answers, landed the now-10-year-old as the title character in a book series.
About to become a foster sister, Avery admitted to her grandma Rhonda Wagner that she had mixed feelings.
An avid reader who shared her love of books with her granddaughter, the Scott Township woman began searching for a volume that would explain fostering to the youngster.
“Whenever we faced unchartered waters, we’d find a book and sit and read together,” Rhonda explained. “I looked everywhere, and found things for children in foster care, but there was nothing for the ‘forever child’ to explain the importance of foster care and their role.
“That’s when I felt the nudging of the Lord, saying why not write one,” the retired FirstEnergy administrative assistant continued. “I felt a foster mom or dad would know better, so I tried to ignore it, but it wouldn’t go away.”
Not only did it not go away, the calling expanded into the four-part, faith-based “Joy of Avery” children’s book series, the third of which was released earlier this year by Lucid Books, a Christian publisher based in Texas.
NOT THE PLAN
While Rhonda never planned to become an author in her retirement, her daughter Lisa Wagner Robertson hadn’t intended to become foster parent or the inspiration for a book series.
A two-sport athlete at Laurel High School, Lisa graduated in 2003 and went on to continue playing volleyball at Penn State Behrend in Erie.
She and her husband, J.J., married in June 2011 and less than a year later, on March 30, 2012, welcomed Avery into the world after an event-free, uncomplicated pregnancy. It was supposed to be the beginning of the large family Lisa had always dreamed about.
But only days after Avery’s birth, Lisa began experiencing excruciating abdominal pain, which she initially wrote off as the aftereffects of childbirth. Finally going to the hospital, Lisa believed she had a bladder or uterine infection.
However, she was admitted and ended up in the intensive care unit suffering from septic shock, with pneumonia, bladder and kidney infections and plummeting blood pressure as her body’s organs began to shut down.
“Somehow I had picked up Group A Strep and it was attacking my body,” the Hartville, Ohio, resident recalled in an essay she wrote for the Love What Matters website.
While medication at first appeared to be clearing up the infection, her fevers continued and a more detailed CT scan revealed that necrotizing fasciitis, a serious, often deadly bacterial infection, was attacking her uterus, which would need to be removed in order to save her life.
“My reality set in and there I was — 26 years old, a newlywed, a first-time, brand new mom, barren forevermore,” Lisa wrote in the article, detailing the ordeal that also affected her mental health.
As Lisa healed, she and her husband remained determined to expand their family, going through two unsuccessful rounds of in vitro fertilization.
“That’s really when we began to press even more into our faith, asking ‘What are we doing, Lord?’” Lisa recalled, adding, “We can’t talk about our journey without talking about our faith, they go hand and hand.”
It was at that time that the couple began hearing more about foster care.
“It just kept coming up. I’d never, ever thought about it, but we felt like God was calling us to pursue fostering,” Lisa said.
After completing extensive training, background checks and other requirements, the Robertsons received their foster parenting license in November 2015.
They’ve had seven long-term placements and lots of children for whom they’ve provided respite care, tending to them when their regular foster families needed a break.
Some of the children have been reunited with their biological families and others have gone to live with relatives. But two became part of the Robertsons’ forever family.
RHODES AND BOWEN
Rhodes, now 5 1/2, was the Robertsons’ third long-term placement.
While all of their fosters touched their hearts, the little boy who arrived with a host of medical issues especially connected with Lisa, who would become his adoptive mom.
“I really felt that this broken little baby came to heal my broken heart,” Lisa said.
When the youngster’s biological mother was “not able to complete case services,” Lisa and J.J. decided to adopt Rhodes, and later, his brother Bowen, who turns 4 next month. The boys also continue to have a relationship with their biological mother, visiting with her and their other siblings.
“I don’t think Rhodes really understands who they are, but he knows they’re somebody important in his life and they care about him,” Lisa explained. “One of the first and most important lessons we learned about fostering is that the biological family isn’t the enemy, we’re a team and it’s in the best interest of the child to operate that way.
“It’s always easier (when a foster child leaves) when you know where they’re heading,” she continued, telling of a placement who found his “forever family” with his biological grandmother. “Other times, especially when you might not necessarily agree with the placement, there’s a lot of grief and you wonder what their life is like.”
While the Robertsons are currently fostering another infant, how long they will continue and whether any more children become members of their “forever family” remains to be seen.
“I’ve got one more spot for a body in my car,” Lisa laughed, adding, “I don’t know when our family, both foster and forever, will be complete. God will let us know.”
‘JOY OF AVERY’
Along with necessitating a bigger car, another child could also mean another book.
Loosely based on the Robertsons’ own experiences, “It’s OK to Wonder,” the first volume of the “Joy of Avery” series is written from a child’s point of view, as the title character wonders and worries about the foster child’s arrival. The second book, “Braver Than Me,” describes foster care’s primary goal of reunification of the child with his or her biological family while the recently released “Say Yes Again” explains that reunification isn’t always possible and details kin placement. The yet untitled fourth volume will address adoption.
Each book also includes a word glossary and a list of conversation starters.
“Each one builds upon the one before, focusing on the family’s steps into the unknown and the emotions that come with it, especially being happy and sad at the same time,” Rhonda explained.
“While the books are geared for children roughly ages 5 to 10, they can be helpful to anybody, even adults,” she continued. “As a new foster grandparent, I wrote these as much for myself as Avery.”
For her part, Avery thought it was “super cool” to be the main character of the series.
“I often wonder if she even remembers life before fostering,” Lisa said. “At first, I did worry about how everything would work for the child who’s your own, but that soon goes away. I think fostering has changed all of us for the better. It certainly teaches you empathy and compassion.
“She’s old enough now to be part of the conversation (before a new foster child arrives) and she’s usually the first one saying ‘yes, yes let’s do it,’” Lisa continued, adding, “We’ve all been changed by the lives that have been in our home. A child needed love, and that’s what we had to give.”
(The “Joy of Avery” series is available online through most book retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It can also be purchased through author Rhonda Wagner’s website at www.rhondawagnerbook.com.)
