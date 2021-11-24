Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 285. The death total for November is 23 after 20 deaths in October.
There were also 57 confirmed and 45 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,344 cases (8,560 confirmed, 3,784 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (93 cumulative) and 70 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (737 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 42,702 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 137 from Tuesday.
There have been 39,720 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 43 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,589,002, which is 68.8 of all residents 18 and older.
So far, 7,133,100 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 24 COVID-19 patients, down two from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The statewide percent of tests returning positive tests increased this week to 11.7 percent this week from 10.3 percent.
The state Health Department reported 7,569 new cases and 98 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,704,528 and 33,101.
