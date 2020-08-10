From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Another Lawrence County resident has died from COVID-19 as the county’s death count rose by five in just eight days.
The death count for the county now stands at 16, according to Pennsylvania health officials. The death was the fourth in three days and fifth in seven days.
Overall, the county added just two new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 391. That includes 337 confirmed and 54 probable cases.
There were 5,449 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 165.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more patient tested positive for the virus.
To date, there have been 47 employees and 37 patients test positive across eight facilities.
Seven deaths have occurred in these facilities.
At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator.
An additional 813 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania over the weekend, raising the statewide total to 118,092 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count is 7,313 after 16 more deaths were reported.
