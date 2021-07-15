HARRISBURG (AP) — Another Pennsylvania county targeted for an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of the 2020 presidential election being pushed by former President Donald Trump is raising strong objections to a sweeping demand for access to its voting equipment and records.
York County's three commissioners — two Republican and one Democrat — wrote this week to the Republican state lawmaker seeking the information and raised questions about the legality of his demand, the cost to the county and their lack of staff to complete the project.
The commissioners also pointed to the likelihood that its voting machines would be decertified and rendered useless if they allow third-party access to the machines that is not authorized by the state.
York County responded a week after receiving the five-page request from Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Commissioners in rural Republican-controlled Tioga County have expressed similar concerns, worrying that handing over their voting machines could mean a $1 million tab to replace them just weeks before they need to prepare them for the fall election.
Philadelphia also received Mastriano's request, but the state's largest city has not responded to Mastriano.
In response to Mastriano's request, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration last week warned counties not to provide access for third parties to copy or examine state-certified electronic voting systems and election management systems or components.
