The 13th annual Lawrence County Women’s Conference will be held Saturday at the Villa Banquet Center, 2500 New Butler Road, Shenango Township.
The event will feature women speakers on topics including “Ask the Pharmacist,” “Etiquette for Snobs” and “A.L.I.C.E. — Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed.”
Cost for the event is $25 per person, which includes a light breakfast, buffet lunch and a $10 voucher to purchase items from participating woman-owned businesses at the event.
Those planning to attend can register online at www.uwlawcty.org/upcoming-events/lawrence-county-womens-conference/.
Event updates are available on the conference Facebook page — facebook.com/lawrencecountywomensconference — at the United Way of Lawrence County, 223 N. Mercer St., New Castle, or by calling (724) 658-8528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.