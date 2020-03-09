Fish and pancakes seldom pair well together, but they are a perfect match on the first Saturday of every March.
A crowd of about 200 gathered at the Neshannock Creek in Volant on Saturday for the traditional trout stocking by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The sunshine brought out volunteers of all ages who gathered at the edge of the Neshannock Creek. They were eager to carry buckets laden with flopping fish of all sizes down to canoes waiting at the stream bank to stock them.
Across Main Street, the Volant Borough Volunteer firefighters and their families were serving their annual buckwheat and sausage pancake breakfast, one of the department’s biggest fund-raisers of the year. By 1 p.m., nearly 700 people had been served and it was still early in the day for the event, which lasted through dinnertime.The breakfast is one of two held during the year. The next one will be the first Saturday of November.
The trout stocking is one of the biggest spectator releases of fish in this part of the state for the fish and boat commission, and is the prelude to the opening day of trout fishing season, which this year begins at 8 a.m. April 18.
More than 1,600 fish were released into the waters of the Neshannock Creek in the Volant area Saturday, according to Waterway Conservation Officer Jeff Giardina of Mercer County. He said most of the fish are 1-year-old adults. They were brought in special tank trucks from the hatcheries in Corry, Erie County. A mixture of golden rainbow, rainbow and brown trout went into the stream.
The Volant stocking is considered a special event because the Neshannock Creek is considered a Keystone Select Waters, which affords people the opportunity to fish for larger trout. The stream receives trout measuring as large as 20 to 28 inches, explained Mark Collier, owner of the Neshannock Creek Fly Shop, which is at the hub of the activity.
Under the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters program, about 9,500 large trout, 2-to 3-years old and measuring between 14 to 20 inches, are being distributed statewide under the delayed harvest, artificial lures only special regulation. These larger trout are stocked only during the spring stocking periods to coincide with the period of peak angler use.
A 2.67-mile section of the Neshannock Creek, from the dam in Volant downstream to the covered bridge, is designated as a delayed harvest area, where most of the year, fishing is catch-and-release, with some exceptions. Fishing there is open year round, 24 hours a day.
Each spring, members of the Laurel School District Conservation Club take their canoes to the stream to assist the commission by rowing the boats downstream to release the trout into the waters. Children and adults carry the buckets of trout from the fish commission trucks over to the stream bank, where they are poured into bigger tanks that are attached to the canoes.
Shaun Fox, a 2007 Laurel High School graduate, has been helping nearly every year since he was in seventh grade. His friend, Tiffany O’Brien, accompanied him Saturday. A fishing enthusiast, she declared, “I’m really excited. This is my first time.”
She said they go fishing together, and last week they went to Hell’s Hollow at McConnell’s Mill State Park, where Fox caught two native brown trout from the Slippery Rock Creek. She said they released them back into the water.
Steve Mast, 11, and Benny Byler, 9, also were there to help. The two, who live on local Amish farms, were accompanied by friends. Both are fishing enthusiasts, and Mast lives near the covered bridge.
“I go fishing about 10 times a year,” he said. He also accompanies his father on charter fishing excursions on Lake Erie, he said.
The Neshannock Creek Fly Shop, which sells fishing gear and clothing, traditionally has a fishbowl at the cash register for donations and raffle money. Those funds are used every year to buy oversized or “lunker” trout, which also will be released into the delayed harvest area of the Neshannock Creek between 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Collier said.
He said about 6,500 additional fish will be stocked that day.
“Next week, we’ll release trout from a trout farm that are 12 to 18 inches long,” he said, adding that the fish are raised at the Laurel Hill Trout Farm, owned by Jim Piatt. Neshannock Trout Unlimited also will be adding about 200 fish, Collier said. A raffle going on inside the store will be for the giveaway of a fishing rod, and the drawing will be the day of that stocking.
