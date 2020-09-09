Annual Stand Down event set for Oct. 2

The 10th annual Lawrence County Veterans Stand Down takes place from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St.
The program, sponsored by VA Butler Healthcare, offers “A Hand Up, Not a Hand Out” to county veterans. There will be free medical screenings, hygiene products, a boxed meal and organizations with resource information. Meals will be available to veterans and service members only while supplies last.
The program is designed to serve homeless veterans, service members and their families who are in need. For veteran provisions, proof of veteran service will be required.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced including social distancing and face covering requirements.
For more information, visit www.butler.va.gov/services/homeless or contact Missy Russell, Stand Down chairperson, at (724) 658-7258, ext. 1414; Jesse Putnam, Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Office director, at (724) 656-2172 or Cathy Jennings, VFW Auxiliary representative, at (724) 651-9462.
