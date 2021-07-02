Pearson Park’s Independence Day celebration will begin at 1 p.m. and finishes with a 10 p.m. firework display by Pyrotecnico Fireworks.
The Red Coat Band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. and D. J. Spidey will be spinning tunes from 6 to 10 p.m.. The park will have inflatables for the kids and frame games from 1 to 5 p.m.. There will be free water stations throughout the park from 2 to 4 p.m. with water donated by Dr. Spokane. Sidewalk chalk will also be available near the park office. All activities are free to the public, bring a chair for the concert.
Food trucks will be available from 2 to 10 p.m. with Paisano Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, Grannies’ Kitchen, Henry’s Ice Cream Truck and On a Roll Catering providing food and beverage options.
Picnic tables are scattered throughout the park on a first come basis. The tennis courts, basketball court and playgrounds are also open all day. For more information, call (724) 652-8842.
