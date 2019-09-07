The fifth annual Dog Swim will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Neshannock Pool at Pearson Park.
The event, open to the public, is sponsored by the Neshannock Swimming Pool Association.
Participants are asked to pay $10 per dog, and owners are welcome to swim with their dogs. There is no charge for the owners.
Several craft vendors will display wares at the pool and a Chinese auction will he held. Food also will be available to purchase.
All pet owners are asked to be responsible for their pets.
