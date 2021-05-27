When the congregation of Third Presbyterian Church's merged with that of Northminster Presbyterian Church 3 1/2 years ago, it was a double win for the church on Route 18 in Neshannock Township.
It not only inherited a mission-driven congregation, it became the sponsor of a growing used book sale that started 28 years ago and is still going strong.
With the help of more than two dozen recruited volunteers, the sale, once held at Third Presbyterian Church on East Washington Street, for the past three years has made its permanent home at Northminster.
This year's book sale, which is open to the public, is planned for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 and 4 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5, in the basement at Northminster Church.
All of the books are donated, and organizers Jean Reynolds and her son, David, anticipate selling between 11,000 and 20,000 books, both hardback and paperback. Also for sale are some miscellaneous puzzles, games and videos. There also are many good quality Bibles, and those are given away free.
After the sale was pre-empted last year by COVID-19 pandemic, the mother and son team were anxious to start it back up again, having made it their own mission to revive it and keep it going strong with the help of the dedicated volunteers who have been sorting and arranging books for about two weeks.
It was because of Jean and David Reynolds that the sale made its successful move to Northminster about three years ago, when Third Presbyterian closed its doors.
Jean, now 87, took over managing the sale around 2012, and David, 60, who was living out of town, moved back to town and got involved about eight years ago at its former location. Its longtime organizer, Mabel Cover, had gotten too old to run it anymore, however, she had stayed involved with the operation until she was about 100 years old. She died on July 25, 2015, at age 103.
Cover, who had worked as a librarian at Westminster College, started the book sale when she was 84 years old, Jean explained.
"My mother became her understudy pretty early with it," David explained, adding that Jean got involved in the annual event in the early 1990s.
"I love books," Jean declared. She was an English teacher and always loved reading, and David is even more of a bookworm, she said.
She first taught at Bessemer until she became pregnant with her daughter, Kathie. Then she taught at Union High for two years until she became pregnant with David. She went back to teaching in the New Castle Area School District for five years; meanwhile she and her husband, the late Howard Reynolds — a local funeral director and master duck decoy carver — adopted three more children, John, Sara, who was from Korea, and Melissa.
The family attended Third Presbyterian Church before it closed, and David Reynolds was on the board of elders there. The congregation members had talked to different churches about their mission in seeking to merge with another church, and when they wrote a letter to Northminster, its members contacted them quickly to talk, David said.
"They were so welcoming to us," he said. "We merged with very little trauma. Almost our whole church congregation came here."
Out of about 90 parishioners from Third, there were only about 12 who didn't join Northminster, he said.
"I can't say enough about how easily we merged the churches," he said, "and the church loved the idea of the book sale."
"It was a perfect solution," Jean agreed.
Jean added that they started organizing the book sale that fall. This will be the third sale at the new location.
Jean and David both emphasized how helpful Northminster's minister, Dr. Jordan Rimmer, has become in helping with the sale. He has taken over organizing all of the religious books.
On the first day of the sale each year, book enthusiasts line up outside the church doors, eager to go in and start browsing, Jean said.
"We sell about 75 to 80 percent of all the books we receive," she explained, expressing appreciation to everyone who has donated books for the event.
"We take them anytime, all year long," she said. However, the donations will be temporarily cut off on Thursday in order to make final preparations for the sale.
Feed My Sheep, a South Side church organization, comes in to get children's and religious books later in the sale, and one year, a man from Pittsburgh obtained books to take to prison inmates.
On the last sale day each year, customers can fill bags for $2 each.
David noted that at the previous sale before COVID-19, 11,000 books were donated for sale and the church made $3,000. Hardback books cost $1, paperbacks are 25 to 75 cents.
"We moved out a lot of books for that amount of money," Jean said, adding, "We've doubled the number of books this year that we've had before. I usually count every book that comes in."
The proceeds from the event go to the church, and to benefit different missions and Christian-based organizations that help other people.
