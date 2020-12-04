The annual Lawrence County 4-H Benefit Auction typically takes place in the spring.
4-H leaders and directors delayed the 20th annual event from March and the sale has been rescheduled for noon Dec. 8 when more than 300 items will go up for bid online. A photo display of the items will be available online when the bidding begins at noon Sunday, and bidding will remain open until 8 p.m. Thursday, via lawrence4hauction.psu.edu.
According to Cassidy N. Baker, Penn State Extension educator in 4-H and youth development, all of the items were donated by members of the community, local businesses and 4-H supporters.
"We're excited that we're able to make this event happen, after what was supposed to be the week after the world shut down on us," she said. Bobby's Transportation on Route 422 donated a space for the 4-H to keep all of the merchandise until the sale could be held during the Christmas shopping season, she said.
The items to be sold include tools, power tools, decorations, personal items, lottery trees, gift baskets, fleece throws and many other household items.
People who purchase the merchandise may pick it up Dec. 12 and 13 at the Liberty Grange Hall at 3067 Harlansburg Road. Buyers with winning bids will be assigned a certain pickup time and will be sent the information and instructions for a safe, no-contact, curbside pick-up. Payment will be due at pick-up in the form of cash, check, or money order.
All proceeds will benefit the Lawrence County 4-H/Youth Development Program. The funds provide 4-H members with scholarships to attend regional, state and national leadership and citizenship development events. In addition, funds cover the state membership fee, meaning members join the program at no cost.
The Lawrence County 4-H Program is an informal educational youth development program offered through Penn State Extension, that teaches and promotes positive life skills through “learn by doing” hands-on activities.
For more information about the auction or the county 4-H Program in general, please contact Baker at the Penn State Extension Office of Lawrence County, at (724) 654-8370, or by email at cwb5554@psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Baker in advance.
