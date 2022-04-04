The anniversaries of two grim, but largely forgotten, events in Lawrence County history arrive this week.
Today — April 4 — is the 110th anniversary of a 1912 explosion at the Burton Powder Works that killed two men, while Friday will be the 115th anniversary of a 1907 blast that claimed the lives of three plant employees.
The plant was located in the Quakertown section of Mahoning Township, where a new county park was dedicated in October. The park includes a marker commemorating the 1912 and 1907 blasts, as well as an Aug. 29, 1906, explosion that killed three more men.
Rich Schenker, who has spearheaded efforts to memorialize not only the workers who died in the Burton blasts, but also the 11 men — including his father — who lost their lives in three explosions at American Cyanamid near Mt. Jackson, provided the plaque in the park. His hope was to raise awareness of the tragedies, as well as to hear from descendants of the victims.
The latter, at least, has not happened, and that may not be altogether surprising. According to the April 4, 1912, edition of the New Castle News, the men killed in that day’s explosion — Andre Kurzic and Mike Morris, both 35 — were single and of Hungarian descent, with no family in the U.S.
On the other hand, one of the 1907 victims was Issac Cowander, a married Hillsville resident who was the father of seven.
Also killed in the 1907 explosion, according to New Castle News accounts of the time, were Jack Cain and John Mackey.
Schenker went out to explore the former plant site last month.
“I was out there a couple of weeks ago when we had a warm day,” he said. “I got a map and I went down through where Burton Powder was.
“A lot of (the buildings) are standing, but no roofs. and some of the walls were four-bricks thick.”
He also explored the cemetery of the former Quakertown village — which was abandoned around 1920 — to see if any of the victims might have been buried there, but found most of the stones to be unreadable.
According to the April 4, 1912, New Castle News, that day’s explosion occurred at 8:20 a.m., just five minutes after Kurzic and Morris had entered the pressing room, where black blasting powder was pressed into blocks to be ground into grain powder. “There was a flash and a roar as the powder exploded,” the article said.
The explosion was heard 20 miles away, and windows were broken and horses and men both knocked down in Lowellville, Ohio. Kurzic was killed instantly, his body found 300 yards away, the newspaper reported. Morris was found alive but badly burned. He was taken to a Youngstown hospital, where he died at noon.
Another man had left the pressing room just two minutes before the blast, the newspaper reported, “with a car of powder for the corning mill.” He escaped injury.
There were 500 pounds of powder in the press room at the time of the explosion, The News reported. At the time, the plant consisted of about a dozen buildings, built 200 yards apart over 200-plus acres.
The tragedy came nearly five years to the day after the April 8, 1907 explosion that killed Cain, Cowander and Mackey. Cain was killed instantly — “his remains were terribly mangled,” The News reported — while Cowander and Mackey were taken to a Youngstown hospital, where doctors confirmed that they were not expected to live.
This time, The News said, the accident took place at 10:15 a.m. in the corning mill, which the newspaper explained is where the powder or its elements are ground together. “It is possible,” the newspaper said, “that some small piece of flint or some gritty substance got between the rolls and caused the fatal spark.”
The explosion occurred just over seven months after the Aug. 29, 1908, explosion that killed Mike Lazach, Joe Gruber and John Radovich.
Schenker’s interest in the history of the powder works and the men who lost their lives there continues. He asks anyone who is a descendant of one of the blast victims, or who has any other information about the plant, to call him at (724) 946-9081.
