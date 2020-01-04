Animals seized from Edinburg residence due to possible neglect

More than 10 animals were seized from an Edinburg home Friday morning on the suspicion of neglect.
"We assisted the Humane Society Officer with the rescue of several animals that were in conditions that were unfit," said Robert Sipe, Mahoning Township's police chief. "Some of the animals appeared to have signs of neglect or abuse."
The department was dispatched to 175 Marr Road at around 9 a.m Friday to assist Wendi Wiegand, Lawrence County's humane police officer, after she received a tip about a possible cruelty to animals incident.
Eight boxers and four to five cats were taken from the residence, said Sipe.
A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said this is not the first time a call about the animals has been made, and that previous reports to local authorities about the home were not followed up on.
The neighbor's granddaughter then sent photos of the property to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who they suspect encouraged local authorities to investigate the residence.
"The ones that were in the pens were very emaciated," the neighbor said. "Animals should not live in those conditions."
The animal pens, according to the neighbor, were full of mud and feces.
After Christmas, they brought food to the animals including meatloaf and cat food, the neighbor said.
"They went crazy over bits of cat food," the neighbor said.
The residents, the neighbor said, moved into the home two or three years ago. The neighbor suspects the property is a puppy mill. Although the neighbor has not seen puppies, they saw three female dogs "hanging," or showing signs of giving recent birth.
"They were living in deplorable conditions," the neighbor said.
"We are still investigating," said Sipe. "I'm just waiting to get reports back from the vet to see the condition the animals are in, physically and health wise."
After the reports are completed, a determination will be made as far as charges, if any, will be filed.
